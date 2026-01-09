Clippers' Inability to Trade Chris Paul Continues to Hurt the Team

It has been over a month since the Los Angeles Clippers sent Chris Paul home from a road trip. After the 40-year-old point guard reportedly clashed with the coaching staff over leadership style, the Clippers decided it was better for the team if Paul wasn't around. Even though five weeks have passed since the decision, the Clippers still haven't found a new home for Paul, which is actively hurting the team.

Paul became trade-eligible on December 15. Many thought that the Clippers would quickly make a move, not only to do Paul a favor, but also to open up a roster spot.

Clippers Can't Waste Any More Time Before Finding Chris Paul a New Team

As the team is currently constructed, the Clippers have 14 players on the roster, but they can't sign a free agent because of apron concerns. They have to move on from a player before they can sign another. Since Paul is not with the team already, he is the most obvious trade candidate. Yet, for one reason or another, the Clippers continue to waste a roster spot on the Point God.

The Clippers already have significant depth concerns. With Bradley Beal out for the season and Bogdan Bogdanovic and Derrick Jones Jr. sidelined for an extended period, the Clippers are lacking in perimeter depth. With Paul also not with the team, LA only has ten players on guaranteed contracts available. They have to rely on the likes of Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders, who are on two-way deals. That is why Kawhi Leonard and James Harden have to play over 35 minutes a night just to give the Clippers a chance on any given night.

There are no shot creators on the roster outside of Harden and Leonard. Without Paul, there isn't a suitable backup point guard, creating significant offensive issues for the Clippers. Instead of trading (or releasing) Paul, the Clippers are choosing to play with a depleted rotation.

Teams may not be interested in giving up anything of value for Paul at this point in his career. The Clippers can't be worried about the trade return they are going to get, since they are in desperate need of reinforcements. The quicker they open up a roster spot, the sooner they can sign someone to give them more offensive juice and backcourt depth.

That alone is not enough. The Clippers are not getting anything out of Bogdan Bogdanovic and his $16 million salary slot. Attaching a first-round pick to his contract and upgrading his spot in the rotation is a no-brainer deal Lawrence Frank & Co. have to pursue before the Clippers' season gets out of hand.

