Wizards vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 14
The Los Angeles Clippers took down the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night and host the Washington Wizards tonight.
That 117-109 win was the third straight victory for Los Angeles, which is now 10-2 in its last 12 games after starting the season 6-21.
On the other hand, the Wizards have lost three straight games and four of their last five, including a 112-93 loss in Phoenix as +15 underdogs on Sunday.
The oddsmakers have the Clippers as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Wizards vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wizards +12.5 (-108)
- Clippers -12.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +490
- Clippers: -676
Total
- 225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wizards vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 14
- Time: 10:30 p.m.
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, FDSN SC
- Wizards record: 10-28
- Clippers record: 16-23
Wizards vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Sharife Cooper – out
- Jamir Watkins – out
- Cam Whitmore – out
- Trae Young – out
Clippers Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – out
- Bogdan Bogdanovic – out
- Derrick Jones Jr. – out
- Kawhi Leonard – questionable
- Chris Paul – out
- Ivica Zubac – questionable
Wizards vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
Kawhi Leonard carries a questionable designation into tonight’s game, which isn’t unfamiliar territory for him. He’s been questionable several times throughout the season, but hasn’t missed a game since November.
Leonard is still a menace on the defensive end of the floor. He is averaging 2.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.
Although he didn’t record a steal or block last game, he had at least three combined in his previous nine contests. He racked up 27 steals and 11 blocks in those nine games for 3 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.
Leonard should be able to take advantage of a weak Wizards team tonight.
Wizards vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
The Clippers are playing a different brand of basketball over the last few weeks. They’ve put their foot on the gas and aren’t showing signs of letting up anytime soon.
Meanwhile, the Wizards continue to flounder, losing their last three games by a combined 61 points, and had a 26-point loss before that.
This should be an easy blowout win at home for Los Angeles.
Pick: Clippers -12.5 (-112)
