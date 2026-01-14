Wizards vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 14

The Los Angeles Clippers took down the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night and host the Washington Wizards tonight.

That 117-109 win was the third straight victory for Los Angeles, which is now 10-2 in its last 12 games after starting the season 6-21.

On the other hand, the Wizards have lost three straight games and four of their last five, including a 112-93 loss in Phoenix as +15 underdogs on Sunday.

The oddsmakers have the Clippers as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Wizards vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wizards +12.5 (-108)

Clippers -12.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Wizards: +490

Clippers: -676

Total

225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wizards vs. Clippers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 14

Time: 10:30 p.m.

Venue: Intuit Dome

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, FDSN SC

Wizards record: 10-28

Clippers record: 16-23

Wizards vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Wizards Injury Report

Sharife Cooper – out

Jamir Watkins – out

Cam Whitmore – out

Trae Young – out

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – out

Bogdan Bogdanovic – out

Derrick Jones Jr. – out

Kawhi Leonard – questionable

Chris Paul – out

Ivica Zubac – questionable

Wizards vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets

Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet

Kawhi Leonard carries a questionable designation into tonight’s game, which isn’t unfamiliar territory for him. He’s been questionable several times throughout the season, but hasn’t missed a game since November.

Leonard is still a menace on the defensive end of the floor. He is averaging 2.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Although he didn’t record a steal or block last game, he had at least three combined in his previous nine contests. He racked up 27 steals and 11 blocks in those nine games for 3 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.

Leonard should be able to take advantage of a weak Wizards team tonight.

Wizards vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

The Clippers are playing a different brand of basketball over the last few weeks. They’ve put their foot on the gas and aren’t showing signs of letting up anytime soon.

Meanwhile, the Wizards continue to flounder, losing their last three games by a combined 61 points, and had a 26-point loss before that.

This should be an easy blowout win at home for Los Angeles.

Pick: Clippers -12.5 (-112)

