Giannis Antetokounmpo Breaks Silence on Injury Before Clippers-Bucks
Coming out of the All-Star break, the Los Angeles Clippers are set to begin the remainder of their season with a road contest against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. With new pieces in Bogdan Bogdanovic and Ben Simmons, the Clippers will see if those two and the rest of the roster will be enough to contend in the playoffs.
A big storyline for this game is Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed the team's last six games leading up to the All-Star break. With Antetokounmpo still questionable for Thursday's contest, he finally spoke with the media to break the silence on his injury.
"Felt a little bit of discomfort in my calf," Antetokoumpo told the media. "I've said this this year, I want to be smart. One of my goals is to be available for the playoffs. Obviously, we are 30 games away, that's a long time. But at the end of the day, my main focus is to take care of my body, be smart and I tried."
Antetokounmpo last appeared for the Bucks during their February 2nd contest against the Memphis Grizzlies, as he was also forced to miss the All-Star game.
"I tried to play, but I still felt that discomfort the day after Charlotte, so I think it was smart to take a few days off going into the rehab protocol, take care of my body, get my calf right, and get back healthy. That's it," Antetokounmpo added.
Entering the All-Star break as winners of three straight, the Clippers will look to extend that streak with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade