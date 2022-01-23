Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to face off in Minnesota on Sunday night, and the injury report is extensive. As things stand currently, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Paul Millsap, and David Duke Jr. are all out for Brooklyn, while Nicolas Claxton remains questionable with left hamstring tightness. For the Timberwolves, Patrick Beverley and Jordan McLaughlin are questionable.

Durant is expected to be out for at least a few more weeks, while a return from Joe Harris may be getting closer. For Claxton, he has been listed as questionable for consecutive games now, indicating that he too may be on the verge of a return. For Minnesota, Patrick Beverley rolled his ankle in the loss to Atlanta, forcing him to miss the last three quarters of that game. He has since indicated that he would like to play in this game against Brooklyn, but is currently listed as questionable.

Because this is a road game outside of New York, Kyrie Irving is expected to suit up and play for the Brooklyn Nets. He has been solid in the games he has been eligible for, allowing the Nets to keep winning while Durant is sidelined with an injury. Both injuries and health and safety protocols played into Brooklyn's decision to bring Kyrie back, and it has seemingly worked well thus far.

Tip-off between Brooklyn and Minnesota is set for 5:00 PST.

