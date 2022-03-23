Skip to main content
Injury Report: Ja Morant Out vs. Brooklyn Nets

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is out vs. the Brooklyn Nets

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is out vs. the Brooklyn Nets

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced that star point guard Ja Morant will miss Wednesday's game vs. the Brooklyn Nets with right knee soreness. This will be the second consecutive game that Morant has missed with the sore right knee, as he previously missed the team's last contest against the Houston Rockets. It's certainly unfortunate for both the Grizzlies and fans around the league, as the star matchup between Kevin Durant and Ja Morant was one many were looking forward to seeing. 

Durant recently shared high praise for Morant, saying that "He's a combination of players, I feel. I think the greatest players in our game can transform into anybody at any given point, and I think Ja is on the way to that. I mean when he's playing I see like two or three or four different hall-of-famers in his game. From Iverson, he might make a Jordan-like lay-up, he might run down the court like a Westbrook or a D-Rose. His float game is up there with some of the best that's ever played. I don't wanna gas him up too much since we're playing against him, but I think the sky is the limit for him. His future is obviously bright, and he makes everybody better playing against him."

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently battling to hold off the Golden State Warriors for the Western Conference's 2-seed. While being without your star player would usually compound this pursuit, the Grizzlies have actually been dominant without Morant this season. Posting a 14-2 record without their star point guard this season, the Memphis Grizzlies are more than capable of winning without Ja Morant. They will look to do so again against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

