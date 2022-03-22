Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Shares High Praise For Ja Morant

Kevin Durant compared Ja Morant to Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, Russell Westbrook, and Derrick Rose

Nathaniel S. Butler | Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets are set to face off with the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, and Kevin Durant had some high praise for Ja Morant ahead of the showdown. When asked about facing Morant on Wednesday, Durant compared him to a combination of NBA legends.

"He's a combination of players, I feel. I think the greatest players in our game can transform into anybody at any given point, and I think Ja is on the way to that. I mean when he's playing I see like two or three or four different hall-of-famers in his game. From Iverson, he might make a Jordan-like lay-up, he might run down the court like a Westbrook or a D-Rose. His float game is up there with some of the best that's ever played. I don't wanna gas him up too much since we're playing against him, but I think the sky is the limit for him. His future is obviously bright, and he makes everybody better playing against him."

Ja Morant has certainly been one of the league's best players this season, but according to KD, his potential is amongst some of the greatest to ever do it. Durant ended his praise there, as he mentioned not wanting to overdue the compliments ahead of their matchup, but there is a clear level fo respect that Kevin Durant has for Ja Morant.

