Jerry West Unhappy With Portrayal in 'Winning Time' Series

Los Angeles Lakers legend, and current LA Clippers consultant Jerry West is reportedly unhappy with his portrayal in HBO's 'Winning Time' series. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne recently reported that West, who feels he is portrayed in the show as an "out-of-control, intoxicated rage-aholic," has demanded the show apologize for their inaccurate portrayal of him.

The show has been the center of a lot of controversy, as Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and others have already spoken out about what they believe to be an inaccurate representation of the showtime era. West now joins this list of NBA legends who dislike what they have seen during this new series.

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports, and players like Jerry West are a big reason why. The NBA logo has since joined the LA Clippers as a special consultant, and has been critical of the Lakers during his time with the Clippers. While the relationship between West and the Lakers organization has soured in recent years, there is still an undeniable impact that West had on that organization, which is what should be portrayed in any series that looks to highlight his impact there.

Not only does West feel as if this is not happening in HBO's 'Winning Time,' but he also feels as if the show has inaccurately portrayed him to have character completely contrary to who he prides himself to be.

