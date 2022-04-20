Skip to main content
Jerry West Unhappy With Portrayal in 'Winning Time' Series

Jerry West Unhappy With Portrayal in 'Winning Time' Series

Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West is unhappy with HBO's 'Winning Time' series

Keith Birmingham / Pasadena Star-News/SCNG

Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West is unhappy with HBO's 'Winning Time' series

Los Angeles Lakers legend, and current LA Clippers consultant Jerry West is reportedly unhappy with his portrayal in HBO's 'Winning Time' series. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne recently reported that West, who feels he is portrayed in the show as an "out-of-control, intoxicated rage-aholic," has demanded the show apologize for their inaccurate portrayal of him.

The show has been the center of a lot of controversy, as Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and others have already spoken out about what they believe to be an inaccurate representation of the showtime era. West now joins this list of NBA legends who dislike what they have seen during this new series.

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports, and players like Jerry West are a big reason why. The NBA logo has since joined the LA Clippers as a special consultant, and has been critical of the Lakers during his time with the Clippers. While the relationship between West and the Lakers organization has soured in recent years, there is still an undeniable impact that West had on that organization, which is what should be portrayed in any series that looks to highlight his impact there.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Not only does West feel as if this is not happening in HBO's 'Winning Time,' but he also feels as if the show has inaccurately portrayed him to have character completely contrary to who he prides himself to be.

Report: Clippers Expected to Explore Marcus Morris Trades

Rate the Trade: Kemba Walker to the LA Clippers

LA Clippers 2022 NBA Draft Position Revealed

USATSI_17864223_168390270_lowres
News

Kyle Kuzma Believes Healthy Clippers Can Compete With Anyone

By Farbod Esnaashari1 hour ago
1233741471.0
News

Report: Clippers Expected to Explore Marcus Morris Trades

By Joey Linn2 hours ago
USATSI_18060292_168390270_lowres
News

Sam Presti says Clippers Will Probably Win Title Multiple Times

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 18, 2022
kemba-walker-iso-knicks-cropped
News

Rate the Trade: Kemba Walker to the LA Clippers

By Joey LinnApr 18, 2022
GettyImages-1234466826-scaled-e1648559131450
News

LA Clippers 2022 NBA Draft Position Revealed

By Joey LinnApr 18, 2022
reuters-paul-george-russell-westbrook-december-4-2021
News

Point Guards The LA Clippers Can Sign This Offseason

By Joey LinnApr 17, 2022
1230704412.0
News

Clippers Looking Ahead to Healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

By Joey LinnApr 17, 2022
fullsizeoutput_b440
News

James Harden Fires Back at Ty Lue's Free Throw Comments

By Joey LinnApr 17, 2022