Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Game-Winner vs. Hornets

In his first game back from an ankle sprain, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made a huge impact in a close victory over the Charlotte Hornets. It was by far his best game of the season, as he finished with 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and the game-winning basket.

Leonard hit a go-ahead jump shot to give the Clippers a two-point lead with just over one second remaining. The Hornets had the Clippers on the ropes, but they were able to hold on and win the first game of this four-game road trip. Leonard scored or assisted on each of the Clippers' last five baskets.

After the game, Leonard said, "I was able to get the ball in my spot, and just shot the ball confidently."

He got nothing but net on his game-winning jump shot, and it gave the Clippers a much needed win in his return from injury. It was also the return of Paul George and Luke Kennard as well, as both players contributed to this win. George finished with 19 points and 7 assists, while Kennard added 9 points and 2 threes.

The Clippers will now head to Orlando where they will face a young and hungry Orlando Magic team. It will be the first half of a back to back, so it will be interesting to see how the Clippers plan to approach that situation.

For now, they are happy to have escaped Charlotte with a win behind Leonard's big shot.

