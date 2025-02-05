Kawhi Leonard's Blunt Statement After Clippers' Blowout Loss to Lakers
With Thursday's trade deadline looming over in the near distance, the LA Clippers continue to slip and find themselves in a vulnerable position. After taking a horrible loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, they fell to their crosstown rival, the LA Lakers on Tuesday.
The Clippers got thrashed by the Lakers at home, losing 122-97 behind 26 points from superstar LeBron James.
Clippers star duo of James Harden and Kawhi Leonard combined for just 18 points on 6-23 shooting from the field and 1-7 from deep, as LA put together an underwhelming performance. Kawhi spoke on the Clippers' struggles following the loss, dropping a harsh, truthful statement.
"We have to look ourselves in the mirror first... do our jobs," Leonard said.
Leonard missed the first 34 games of the season due to injury and has been ramping his way back to normal since. The superstar forward remains on a minute restriction and has yet to play 30+ minutes in his 12 games back on the court.
"You're not seeing the consistent minutes that you were seeing at the beginning of the year, especially with me still being on minute restriction, it's kind of hard for Ty Lue to find those lineups that work," Leonard said. "I feel like our second team has to get better. The start of that second quarter, it's kind of been like that since I've been back."
Leonard and the Clippers certainly need to be better moving forward, especially with the vast roster improvements their rivals like the Lakers are making ahead of the deadline. The Lakers just beat the Clippers by 25 points and new LA superstar Luka Doncic did not even suit up. The Clippers were hit with a harsh reality check on Tuesday, and it is certainly time for them to wake up.
