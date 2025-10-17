Kawhi Leonard's Final Status for Clippers vs. Warriors
The LA Clippers have not had the most ideal preseason slate, being scheduled against just three NBA opponents, while some other teams are facing off against five or six. For a team with a handful of offseason changes, the Clippers would likely prefer to have as many in-game opportunities as possible to adjust before the regular season, but their preseason finale is set for Friday night.
On Friday, the Clippers are facing off against the Golden State Warriors for each team's last outing before the regular season starts next week. In what is typically a star-studded matchup between these two teams, both sides are set to be a bit short-handed.
The Warriors will be without six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, while the Clippers will be down a couple of stars themselves.
Kawhi Leonard's status
The Clippers have been very healthy throughout the preseason, for the most part, but to make sure things stay that way, they are being extra cautious.
The Clippers are opting to give star forward Kawhi Leonard the night off on Friday against the Warriors, along with co-star guard James Harden, to avoid any injury risks and ensure the group is ready to go for their regular season opener on Wednesday.
Leonard, 34, is ending his preseason campaign after just two games against NBA opponents. In those two outings, Leonard averaged 16 points, two rebounds, and one steal in 23 minutes per game, shooting 43.5% from the field and just 10% from three-point range.
Regardless of how Leonard plays during the preseason, everyone knows he will eventually get to his elite two-way level. The more important aspect of Leonard's preseason stretch is staying healthy, as the superstar forward is not banged up heading into the 2025-26 regular season, which the franchise is very thankful for.
With Harden and Leonard both sidelined for Friday's game, it will be interesting to see what Bradley Beal can do as the go-to guy in his Clippers debut. Beal, along with the rest of LA's supporting cast, will have their hands full against Steph Curry and company, but it will undoubtedly be a preseason matchup to keep an eye on.
The Clippers and Warriors are set to face off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday in Golden State.