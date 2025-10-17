Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors Injury Report
As the Los Angeles Clippers prepare for their preseason finale on Friday night against the Golden State Warriors, it appears the team will be without a pair of stars in addition to a few other key contributors on the road.
On the bright side, however, it also appears Clippers fans will see the debut of the team’s prized offseason acquisition as Bradley Beal received a promising update ahead of Friday’s contest.
The Clippers enter the finale 2-1 this preseason, coming off a 109-91 win over the Sacramento Kings on the road Wednesday. The Clippers also beat the Guangzhou Loong-Lions on Oct. 9 in Oceanside, Calif., before losing to the Nuggets 102-94 at the Intuit Dome last Sunday.
Golden State has had similar success this preseason, entering at 3-1 with two wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and one against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors' lone loss also came against the Lakers, a 126-116 result in which the team was without Stephen Curry.
Clippers Injury Report
According to Chris Haynes, Beal is expected to see his first action in a Clippers uniform tonight after missing the previous three preseason games with a knee injury. Beal’s return comes after star forward Kawhi Leonard preached patience regarding the star guard’s return from injury, an unsurprising stance given Leonard’s own history with injury.
“When you're in that spot, you've got to make sure you're ready for the season,” Leonard said.
It appears Leonard is taking his own advice in that regard, as he will be among the team’s inactives for Friday’s preseason finale. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue revealed after Wednesday’s game that Leonard and James Harden would both be shelved for the preseason finale as the team looks ahead to the regular season.
Guard Bogdan Bogdanovic missed Wednesday’s game against Sacramento with a back injury, and his status remains in question for Friday’s finale. However, given the fact that Bogdanovic practiced on Tuesday and Beal didn’t, and Beal is active for Friday’s game seems like a good sign for Bogdanovic’s potential participation on Friday.
Warriors Injury Report
The Warriors have a mostly clean injury report heading into Friday’s preseason finale, although they will likely be without star Jimmy Butler, who is nursing his ankle with eyes on the regular season opener.
Golden State will certainly be without forward Moses Moody, who’s also listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s regular-season opener with a calf injury.