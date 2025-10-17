All Clippers

Bradley Beal Receives Promising Injury Update Before Warriors Game

The LA Clippers could get star guard Bradley Beal back on the court against the Golden State Warriors

Logan Struck

Feb 1, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns shooting guard Bradley Beal (3) looks on before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns shooting guard Bradley Beal (3) looks on before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images
In this story:

The LA Clippers made headlines this NBA offseason, both good and bad, but their most positive news story of the summer was the addition of Bradley Beal. Adding a three-time All-Star into the mix alongside co-stars like James Harden and Kawhi Leonard undoubtedly makes the Clippers a more dangerous team.

However, the Clippers have yet to see this new-look lineup in action.

Other LA offseason additions like Chris Paul, John Collins, and Brook Lopez have all made their debuts with the Clippers already. With the preseason finale on Friday, there has been a fear that Beal will not suit up for LA until the regular season.

Beal's promising update

Los Angeles Clippers guard Bradley Beal
Sep 29, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Bradley Beal (0) photographed during media day at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Beal has been ramping up in Clippers' practices after undergoing a knee procedure back in May, and after returning to scrimmages and looking fully healthy, he is reportedly set to make his debut.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reports that Beal is expected to make his Clippers debut on Friday night against the Warriors.

"Los Angeles Clippers star Bradley Beal (knee) is to expected to make his preseason debut tonight in exhibition finale against Golden State Warriors, league sources tell me," Haynes posted on X.

Bradley Beal's expected impact

Beal, 32, had a rough two-year stint with the Phoenix Suns, where he missed 58 games combined over two seasons and was in a toxic environment. Beal, alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, severely fell short of expectations in Phoenix, causing the team to crumble, while the poor management did not know how to fix it.

Now, Beal finds himself in a much better situation in LA, creating a championship contender, although the Clippers do not need the 14-year veteran to be a star.

Ideally, Beal is able to shine on defense while being a reliable third option on offense alongside Leonard and Harden. However, his health is certainly the biggest concern.

Beal has not played over 60 games in a season since the 2018-19 season, and of course, this preseason injury was not a great sign. Still, him making his preseason debut on Friday would be a great indicator of better days to come before the regular season starts.

The Clippers are set to face off against the Warriors in Golden State on Friday at 10:00 p.m. ET for their preseason finale, and fans should certainly monitor an official announcement on Beal's status, as he could be making his highly anticipated debut.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News