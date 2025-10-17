Bradley Beal Receives Promising Injury Update Before Warriors Game
The LA Clippers made headlines this NBA offseason, both good and bad, but their most positive news story of the summer was the addition of Bradley Beal. Adding a three-time All-Star into the mix alongside co-stars like James Harden and Kawhi Leonard undoubtedly makes the Clippers a more dangerous team.
However, the Clippers have yet to see this new-look lineup in action.
Other LA offseason additions like Chris Paul, John Collins, and Brook Lopez have all made their debuts with the Clippers already. With the preseason finale on Friday, there has been a fear that Beal will not suit up for LA until the regular season.
Beal's promising update
Beal has been ramping up in Clippers' practices after undergoing a knee procedure back in May, and after returning to scrimmages and looking fully healthy, he is reportedly set to make his debut.
NBA insider Chris Haynes reports that Beal is expected to make his Clippers debut on Friday night against the Warriors.
"Los Angeles Clippers star Bradley Beal (knee) is to expected to make his preseason debut tonight in exhibition finale against Golden State Warriors, league sources tell me," Haynes posted on X.
Bradley Beal's expected impact
Beal, 32, had a rough two-year stint with the Phoenix Suns, where he missed 58 games combined over two seasons and was in a toxic environment. Beal, alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, severely fell short of expectations in Phoenix, causing the team to crumble, while the poor management did not know how to fix it.
Now, Beal finds himself in a much better situation in LA, creating a championship contender, although the Clippers do not need the 14-year veteran to be a star.
Ideally, Beal is able to shine on defense while being a reliable third option on offense alongside Leonard and Harden. However, his health is certainly the biggest concern.
Beal has not played over 60 games in a season since the 2018-19 season, and of course, this preseason injury was not a great sign. Still, him making his preseason debut on Friday would be a great indicator of better days to come before the regular season starts.
The Clippers are set to face off against the Warriors in Golden State on Friday at 10:00 p.m. ET for their preseason finale, and fans should certainly monitor an official announcement on Beal's status, as he could be making his highly anticipated debut.