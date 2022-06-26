Skip to main content
Kevin Durant to the Clippers Odds Revealed

Kevin Durant to the Clippers Odds Revealed

Could the LA Clippers deal for Kevin Durant?

Getty Images

Could the LA Clippers deal for Kevin Durant?

With reports indicating that Kevin Durant may seek a departure from Brooklyn should Kyrie Irving go elsewhere, betting odds on the superstar forward's next team have already been released. These odds are of course only relevant should Durant leave the Nets, but in that event, BetOnline has the LA Clippers ranked 5th likeliest to land KD.

Coming in behind only the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzles, Atlanta Hawks, and Phoenix Suns, the Clippers have the 5th best odds to land KD if he were to leave the Brooklyn Nets. A lot of different factors go into these betting odds, one of which being the actual ability a certain team has to facilitate such a deal. For the Clippers, there are some potential packages that could make sense for the Brooklyn Nets, but unless the situation actually gets to a point where Durant is indeed made available, such hypotheticals aren't worth exploring.

For now, it is interesting to see the teams listed as potential favorites to land Durant if he were to leave the Nets. With the Knicks, Blazers, Thunder, Lakers, and Warriors rounding out 6-10, BetOnline seems to be considering several factors when developing their odds. As previously mentioned, one of these is the ability of certain teams to construct a trade package; however, basketball logic may not always be the primary driving force behind betting odds such as these. That said, it is not relatively surprising to see the Clippers near the top of this list. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Report: Clippers Possible Destination For Kyrie Irving

Nicolas Batum Reveals Truth About Playing With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Report: Clippers Not Looking to Make Trades

clippers-kawhi-leonard-participates-in-practice-in-vancouver
News

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Progressing Well, Not Yet Doing 5-on-5

By Joey LinnJun 24, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 8.56.45 PM
News

LA Clippers Select Moussa Diabate 43rd Overall

By Joey LinnJun 24, 2022
USATSI_17927142_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Clippers Not Trading Luke Kennard

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 23, 2022
1230938953.0
News

Report: Clippers on Kyrie Irving's List of Preferred Teams

By Joey LinnJun 23, 2022
nba-plain--5a4078f0-1123-4bfc-965c-f8b4c32e352c
News

Report: Several NBA Draft Night Trades Expected

By Joey LinnJun 23, 2022
USATSI_17877693_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Nicolas Batum to Receive Interest From Lakers, Celtics, Suns, Jazz, Bulls, Clippers

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 22, 2022
paul-george-practice
News

Video: Paul George Throws Down 360 Windmill Dunk

By Joey LinnJun 21, 2022
batum-dribbles-levert-pacers-scaled-e1642460104492
News

Free Agency: Nicolas Batum Declines Player Option

By Joey LinnJun 21, 2022