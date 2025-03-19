NBA Fans React to Ben Simmons' Play in Clippers-Cavaliers
The LA Clippers picked up a huge win over the hottest team in the NBA on Tuesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers are 56-12, but the Clippers proved what they are capable of when fully healthy. Star forward Kawhi Leonard led the way with 33 points on 12-19 shooting from the field and 5-6 from beyond the arc, but LA's improved depth was on full display.
New sixth man Bogdan Bogdanovic dropped 20 points on perfect 8-8 shooting from the field and 4-4 from deep, but new defensive-minded guard Ben Simmons has been a surprising factor.
Simmons did not stuff the stat sheet on Tuesday night, dropping zero points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal on just 0-1 shooting, but the intangibles that he brings to the table are a game-changer.
Simmons played just 13 minutes in Tuesday's win, but his impact was felt. Many fans have taken to social media to react to his performance on Tuesday night.
Via @jagudo84: "BenSimmons on the floor end of the 3rd and start of the 4th made a huge difference defensively #ClipperNation ultimately let them build a bit of a lead"
Via @clipfullyloaded: "The addition of Ben Simmons has been huge for the clippers..."
Via @SalemHawatmeh18: "BenSimmons was unbelievable tonight defensively. Made a huge effort."
Via @MarzTalksSports: "Bensimmons just plays defense and passes the ball. such a funny archetype. cos hes literally elite at those two things"
Simmons has been a huge addition for LA, and as he gets healthier and finds a rhythm, the Clippers will continue to be more dangerous.
