All Clippers

NBA Fans React to Ben Simmons' Play in Clippers-Cavaliers

LA Clippers standout Ben Simmons showed out against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Logan Struck

Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The LA Clippers picked up a huge win over the hottest team in the NBA on Tuesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are 56-12, but the Clippers proved what they are capable of when fully healthy. Star forward Kawhi Leonard led the way with 33 points on 12-19 shooting from the field and 5-6 from beyond the arc, but LA's improved depth was on full display.

New sixth man Bogdan Bogdanovic dropped 20 points on perfect 8-8 shooting from the field and 4-4 from deep, but new defensive-minded guard Ben Simmons has been a surprising factor.

LA Clippers guard/forward Ben Simmons (25)
Feb 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; LA Clippers guard/forward Ben Simmons (25) dunks over Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski (22) during the first half at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Simmons did not stuff the stat sheet on Tuesday night, dropping zero points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal on just 0-1 shooting, but the intangibles that he brings to the table are a game-changer.

Simmons played just 13 minutes in Tuesday's win, but his impact was felt. Many fans have taken to social media to react to his performance on Tuesday night.

Via @jagudo84: "BenSimmons on the floor end of the 3rd and start of the 4th made a huge difference defensively #ClipperNation ultimately let them build a bit of a lead"

Via @clipfullyloaded: "The addition of Ben Simmons has been huge for the clippers..."

Via @SalemHawatmeh18: "BenSimmons was unbelievable tonight defensively. Made a huge effort."

Via @MarzTalksSports: "Bensimmons just plays defense and passes the ball. such a funny archetype. cos hes literally elite at those two things"

Simmons has been a huge addition for LA, and as he gets healthier and finds a rhythm, the Clippers will continue to be more dangerous.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News