Patrick Beverley Says Russell Westbrook 'Damaged His Career'

Patrick Beverley opened up about his rivalry with Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook

Few around the NBA are unfamiliar with Russell Westbrook's "Pat Bev trick ya'll" comments during the 2019-20 NBA season. The one-liner became synonymous with Patrick Beverley haters around the league, as those who don't appreciate what he does would frequently reference Westbrook's comments in an attempt to discredit Beverley's game. On a recent podcast episode, Pat Bev spoke up on the issue.

"He damaged my career. Coaching staffs, players, fans, they looked at me way different," Beverley said. He is not wrong to feel that way, because there was a distinct shift in Beverley's reputation following those comments from Russell Westbrook. While Beverley was always a polarizing player, Westbrook's comments gave his haters a new level of ammunition that has still yet to run out. As Beverley emphasized, there are still people who hang onto that narrative, despite it being undone by everything from Beverley's longevity, to his All-Defense honors and lucrative contracts.

Pat Bev also spoke on a Tweet he sent out right before the trade deadline, calling Russell Westbrook "The real magician" in what was a clear reference to the aforementioned "Pat Bev trick ya'll" comments. "Just a real humble Tweet. You know, forgive but not forgotten type of thing," Beverley said.

The rivalry between Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley has persisted for several years now, and it looks as if the animosity will not expire any time soon.

