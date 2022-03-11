Patrick Beverley Reveals Why He Requested Trade From Clippers

One of the most important players in franchise history, Patrick Beverley's time with the LA Clippers came to an end this offseason. Originally traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, Beverley was flipped to the Timberwolves where he now has Minnesota in the playoff picture. On a recent podcast episode, Beverley reveled what went into him being dealt from Los Angeles.

"When me, Lou, and Trezz got to the Clippers, we weren't Blake Griffin, we weren't DeAndre Jordan, we weren't Chris Paul, we weren't JJ Redick. That wasn't our era. We wanted to kinda have our own identity," Beverley said. "We in the Western Conference Finals, something the team has never done. So me, being there from the beginning, I'm thinking contract extension. I'm thinking it's gonna be easy. I walk in, and they throw me a number that I felt was borderline disrespectful."

Beverley added that the meeting got a bit heated, when the two sides were so far apart on contract extension talks. When Beverley realized a deal was not going to get done, he requested a trade. The Clippers gave him the opportunity to speak into his future destination, which ultimately ended up being the Minnesota Timberwolves. Pat Bev made sure to emphasize that there is no bad blood between him and the Clippers organization, and there is a lot of love between he and Lawrence Frank.

The Timberwolves are one spot ahead of the Clippers in the Western Conference standings, as the two teams will likely face-off in that first play-in game.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Shares Encouraging Message For Klay Thompson

Video: Kawhi Leonard Drills Threes Before Clippers vs. Warriors Game

DeMar DeRozan Reveals Paul George Talked With Him to Join Clippers