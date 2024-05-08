Paul George's Former Teammate Calls Him Out
During a recent episode of the Point Forward podcast, former NBA forward Evan Turner made an interesting comment about LA Clippers star Paul George. Turner, who played with George briefly in Indiana, said his former teammate has a history of not showing up.
"PG has a history of not showing up," Turner said. "Which is an understatement. I never met a human that would let a media rumor drive his energy or personality... You know how soft that team gonna be if he and Embiid go together? It’d probably be the most skilled duo ever since Kobe and Shaq. Embiid would be hurt, and PG gonna be Paul."
The conversation was about stars going back to their former teams, and what George would look like in Indiana alongside Haliburton. Turner shared his skepticism on George's fit with the Pacers or Philadelphia 76ers - the two teams rumored to have interest in the potential free agent.
While George has a lot of great moments in the postseason, he has a lot of very low moments as well. This includes this most recent playoff run where George was tasked with leading the Clippers in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, and turned in his worst overall postseason showing in a decade. The Clippers were eliminated in six games by the Dallas Mavericks, who advanced to face the OKC Thunder.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years