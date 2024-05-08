All Clippers

Paul George's Former Teammate Calls Him Out

This former player had criticism for LA Clippers star Paul George

Joey Linn

Apr 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) warms up
Apr 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) warms up / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

During a recent episode of the Point Forward podcast, former NBA forward Evan Turner made an interesting comment about LA Clippers star Paul George. Turner, who played with George briefly in Indiana, said his former teammate has a history of not showing up.

"PG has a history of not showing up," Turner said. "Which is an understatement. I never met a human that would let a media rumor drive his energy or personality... You know how soft that team gonna be if he and Embiid go together? It’d probably be the most skilled duo ever since Kobe and Shaq. Embiid would be hurt, and PG gonna be Paul."

The conversation was about stars going back to their former teams, and what George would look like in Indiana alongside Haliburton. Turner shared his skepticism on George's fit with the Pacers or Philadelphia 76ers - the two teams rumored to have interest in the potential free agent.

While George has a lot of great moments in the postseason, he has a lot of very low moments as well. This includes this most recent playoff run where George was tasked with leading the Clippers in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, and turned in his worst overall postseason showing in a decade. The Clippers were eliminated in six games by the Dallas Mavericks, who advanced to face the OKC Thunder.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.