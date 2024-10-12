Reason for Key Clippers Player’s Preseason Absence Revealed
The LA Clippers faced off against the Portland Trail Blazers in an exciting preseason game last night, but one key member of the team didn't travel. Clippers guard Norman Powell did not play against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a minor injury.
According to Law Murray of The Athletic, Norman Powell did not travel with the Clippers to Seattle due to low back soreness. Powell's injury is expected to be a short-term absence, so it doesn't sound like he'll be missing opening night against the Phoenix Suns on October 23.
While it hasn't been confirmed what the Clippers starting lineup will be this season, it's looking like Norman Powell will have a legitimate case to start. Numerous times throughout the preseason, Powell has mentioned that he wants to start and that he's put the work in to become a starter.
"Honing in on the defensive end," Powell said. "They want me going back to my earlier days when I was guarding the ball and being a two-way player… Everybody knows I can score and put the ball in the basket. They’re not questioning that. But can they count on me to not make the mistakes off the ball?”
Defensively, pairing Norman Powell and James Harden together defensively might be an issue. However, if Powell has been honing in on the defensive end, the Clippers could absolutely use his offensive punch.
