Report: Clippers Extend Qualifying Offer to Amir Coffey

On Saturday evening, Andrew Grief of the LA Times reported that the LA Clippers have extended a qualifying offer to Amir Coffey, making him a restricted free agent. By extending Coffey a qualifying offer and making him a restricted free agent, this allows the Clippers the ability to match any offer sheet he signs with another team.

Amir Coffey enters the 2021-22 NBA season with 62 games of NBA experience under his belt, spanning over the course of two years. In 44 games for the Clippers last season, Coffey averaged 3.2 PPG on 41.1% from three in nine minutes per contest.

Coffey's improved ability to knock down open threes made him a positive impact nearly every time he was on the floor for the Clippers last season. His best performance last year came on February 15th vs. the Miami Heat when the Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Patrick Beverley. In a season high 32 minutes, Coffey gave the Clippers 15 points on 5/6 from distance, helping lead a shorthanded roster to victory.

If Coffey can continue to knock down threes at or around a 40% clip, he may be able to compete for rotation minutes next season with Kawhi Leonard sidelined. Unless another team surprisingly offers Coffey a deal bigger than the Clippers are willing to match, it is likely we will be seeing Amir back in a Clippers jersey next season.

