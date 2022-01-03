Timberwolves Don't Anticipate Karl-Anthony Towns & Russell Playing Against Clippers

The LA Clippers are incredibly shorthanded and can use all of the good fortune they can get, and it seems like they may get a bit lucky against the Minnesota Timberwolves

According to Chris Hine, Wolves head coach stated that both Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell are at the end of their health & safety protocol runs, but that the team doesn't anticipate either player will be ready against the Clippers on Monday. Finch states that playing against the Thunder will be more realistic.

The Clippers will be incredibly shorthanded themselves, likely missing 9-10 players on their own team. Here's the list of players already listed as OUT on the injury report: Brandon Boston, Paul George, Isaiah Hartenstein, Luke Kennard, Kawhi Leonard, Jason Preston, Jay Scrubb, and Ivica Zubac. Nicolas Batum is listed as QUESTIONABLE.

Even though the Clippers have a practically decimated roster, they've somehow figured out a way to compete. The team has won two out of its last three games, and nearly beat the Toronto Raptors.

The Clippers have found success against the Wolves so far this season, defeating three times already this season. They're actually on a six-game winning streak against the franchise, but this will be the most shorthanded LA has ever been against Minnesota. Their final season encounter is on Monday at 730pm pacific.

Related Articles

Clippers Rookie Has Hilarious Reaction to Missed Final Shot

Report: Clippers Unsure If or When Paul George Will Return From Injury

Jerry West Answers Question About Kawhi Leonard Returning From Injury This Season