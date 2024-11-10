Ty Lue Makes Kawhi Leonard Injury Announcement Before Clippers-Raptors
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has not appeared in a game yet this NBA season. The Clippers have continued to rule the two-time Finals MVP out on the injury report with right knee injury recovery, but the team has not said when he is expected to return.
Leonard missed the last eight games of the 2023-24 regular season before missing four of the six Clippers-Mavericks first round playoff series games. When the star forward was added to Team USA’s roster for the Paris Olympics, it seemed there was no chance his injury absence would extend into the NBA season, but a setback suffered during USA training camp still has him sidelined.
Speaking with reporters prior to Saturday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors, Clippers head coach Ty Lue said Leonard will not be traveling with the team on their upcoming three-game road trip.
This trip sends the Clippers to Oklahoma and Houston (two games).
This pushes Leonard’s earliest possible return to November 17 when the Clippers head home to face the Utah Jazz, but considering he will have not practiced with the team yet, that also feels very unlikely. The updates on Leonard have been limited, but the Clippers have been more open about ruling him out for entire stretches of games or road trips like Lue did on Saturday.
Currently 5-4, the Clippers will be without Leonard for at least the next four games, and likely several more after that.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement