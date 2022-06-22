Skip to main content
Video: Paul George Throws Down 360 Windmill Dunk

LA Clippers star Paul George is looking good

LA Clippers star Paul George is looking good

Paul George saw his season end abruptly last year, when the star forward entered the league's health and safety protocols prior to the final play-in game. The LA Clippers would go on to lose that game to the New Orleans Pelicans, ending George's season before he had a chance to really re-acclimate himself following his elbow injury. Because of this, fans have understandably sought information on the status of his offseason work, which PG provided a look into on Monday.

During a summer workout session at San Diego State University, Paul George was joined by several Clippers teammates, including Terance Mann, Reggie Jackson, Robert Covington, Brandon Boston Jr., Jason Preston, and Isaiah Hartenstein. In an Instagram post, George shared a video of himself throwing down a 360 windmill jam:

After playing just 31 games last season due to a tear in his elbow, it is good to see George get the opportunity to work on his game this summer. With both he and Kawhi Leonard set to begin the season at full strength, the Clippers expect to ascend themselves back into title contention. The team made the Western Conference Finals just two seasons ago, but with Leonard getting hurt in the Conference Semi-Finals, a ceiling was placed on the Clippers that would have otherwise not existed.

While fans wait for the Clippers to take the floor again, Paul George has provided a fun look into one of his latest summer runs.

