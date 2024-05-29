Cam Christie Deserves More Attention as NBA Draft Prospect
As Wednesday rolls around, it’s one of the more significant days of the current draft cycle. May 29 marks the Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline, meaning the players on the fence about sticking in the draft or returning to school have to make a tough decision.
One of the players who falls in that category is Cam Christie — the younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers wing, Max Christie.
Simply based on what he did during his freshman season at Minnesota, Christie is an NBA talent. At this point, his decision hinges on what’s best for his future longer term. If he goes back to school, he could be a sophomore riser who gets lottery consideration in the 2025 NBA Draft,
Regardless of what decision he makes, it’s clear he will one day be a solid NBA wing. At 6-foot-6 with long arms, Christie could effectively play three different positions at the next level. He knocked down nearly 40% of his 5.4 attempts from beyond the arc in his lone college season, which is extremely impressive. His shooting is easy to buy into, plus he has the size and release to shoot over defensive contests and maintain accuracy.
Full Scouting Report: Cam Christie
If Christie does remain in the 2024 NBA Draft process beyond today’s deadline, he should be getting more attention as a potential first-round pick. He possesses deep range, positional size and a high level of comfort in making things happen with the ball in his hands. Christie needs to develop his frame and get stronger to reach his ceiling on the defensive end, but his length and speed at 6-foot-6 give him an advantage when it comes to optimism about defensive upside.
Although he’s widely considered a second-round pick at this point, don’t be shocked if Christie rises on boards during the remainder of the pre-draft process. That’s if he does remain in this draft — otherwise, he will return to school and have a real chance to make a lottery case next year, even in a loaded class.
