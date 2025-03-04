A Comprehensive Guide to the Houston Rockets’ Future Draft Picks
The Houston Rockets continue to trend up, harboring a solid win-now duo comprised of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, and one of the top young cores in the NBA.
Draft picks have been vital to last year’s Rockets’ success, with Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Jalen Green leading the charge with Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore and Tari Eason waiting in reserve.
At the 2024 NBA Draft, the team’s pick jumped several spots, allowing them to grab Kentucky’s Reed Sheppard. Suffice it to say, draft picks will continue to be a large part of the team’s strategy.
Below is a comprehensive list of the team's future assets, including picks and protections:
