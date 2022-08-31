Skip to main content
NBA Draft

A Comprehensive Guide to the Raptors' Future Draft Picks

A guide to the Toronto Raptors' future NBA Draft selections.

With the 2022 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes eventually taking the Raptors' reigns, Toronto likely has their eyes set on their next NAB Finals.

But with several win-now pieces and some odd age gaps between several of their star players, Toronto could at some point look to shake up their roster with major additions, with Barnes in mind.

To get deals done, Toronto will need first round draft picks, the NBA trade market's currency. The Raptors could also opt to keep and develop each of their picks, something they've had a great track record with as of late.

Here's where the Raptors' cache of future NBA draft picks currently stands:

2023 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Raptors

--

2

Raptors

--

2024 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Raptors

--

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2025 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Raptors

--

2

Raptors

--

2026 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Raptors

--

2

Raptors

--

2027 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Raptors

--

2

Raptors

--

2028 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Raptors

--

2

Raptors

--

2029 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Raptors

--

2

Raptors

--

2030 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Raptors

--

2

Raptors

--

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (4)

Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
Pascal Siakam
Pascal Siakam
Fred VanVleet
Fred VanVleet
OG Anunoby
OG Anunoby

Amari Bailey
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: UCLA's Amari Bailey

By Draft Digest Staff
Dariq Whitehead, Duke, 2023 NBA Draft
Newsfeed

Duke Wing Dariq Whitehead to Undergo Foot Surgery

By Nick Crain
Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets
Rookie Tracker

Rookie Fit Preview: How Jabari Smith Jr. Fits with the Current Rockets' Roster

By Derek Parker
Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to the Wizards' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest Staff
Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
Newsfeed

Rookie Fit Preview: How Walker Kessler Fits with the Utah Jazz

By Derek Parker
Florida State Basketball
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Florida State's Baba Miller

By Draft Digest Staff
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to the Los Angeles Lakers' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest Staff
Jabari Walker, Portland Trail Blazers
Newsfeed

Rookie Fit Preview: Can Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker Impact Winning Now?

By Nick Crain