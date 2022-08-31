A Comprehensive Guide to the Raptors' Future Draft Picks

With the 2022 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes eventually taking the Raptors' reigns, Toronto likely has their eyes set on their next NAB Finals.

But with several win-now pieces and some odd age gaps between several of their star players, Toronto could at some point look to shake up their roster with major additions, with Barnes in mind.

To get deals done, Toronto will need first round draft picks, the NBA trade market's currency. The Raptors could also opt to keep and develop each of their picks, something they've had a great track record with as of late.

Here's where the Raptors' cache of future NBA draft picks currently stands:

2023 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Raptors -- 2 Raptors --

2024 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Raptors --

2025 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Raptors -- 2 Raptors --

2026 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Raptors -- 2 Raptors --

2027 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Raptors -- 2 Raptors --

2028 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Raptors -- 2 Raptors --

2029 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Raptors -- 2 Raptors --

2030 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Raptors -- 2 Raptors --

