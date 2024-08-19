A Comprehensive Guide to the Thunder's Future Draft Picks
Despite already being a contending team, the Oklahoma City Thunder also own the largest stash of draft picks of any team in the league. As such, Thunder GM Sam Presti will have the luxury of either extending the franchise's window of being relevant through drafting young talent every year, or trading picks for win-now talent.
In either case, this is a franchise that is set up for tremendous success over the next decade. Oklahoma City has a plethora of first-round picks, but also a stash of second rounders to use in more fringe trades or to add cheap contracts for depth down the road.
Below is a comprehensive list of the team's future assets, including picks and protections:
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.