Reggie Miller Fires Up Pacers With Powerful Message Before NBA Finals Game 7
The 2025 NBA Finals will be decided Sunday night as the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder will square off in Game 7.
Pacers legend Reggie Miller has been seen sitting courtside rooting on his guys throughout the series, and on Sunday morning, he found an awesome way to fire up the team and its fans as they count down the minutes until tip-off.
Miller narrated a hype video for the Pacers in which he broke down their run to the Finals and spoke about their opportunity to make history by winning the first NBA title in franchise history.
While the whole thing is pretty powerful, this part of his message really stood out: "Let it be known, we’re not here to participate," Miller said. "Tonight, we write the ending they never saw coming."
Here's that video:
Game 7, which will be played in Oklahoma City, starts at 8 p.m. ET.