Reggie Miller Fires Up Pacers With Powerful Message Before NBA Finals Game 7

Pacers fans will love this.

Andy Nesbitt

Reggie Miller can't wait for Game 7.
Reggie Miller can't wait for Game 7. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The 2025 NBA Finals will be decided Sunday night as the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder will square off in Game 7.

Pacers legend Reggie Miller has been seen sitting courtside rooting on his guys throughout the series, and on Sunday morning, he found an awesome way to fire up the team and its fans as they count down the minutes until tip-off.

Miller narrated a hype video for the Pacers in which he broke down their run to the Finals and spoke about their opportunity to make history by winning the first NBA title in franchise history.

While the whole thing is pretty powerful, this part of his message really stood out: "Let it be known, we’re not here to participate," Miller said. "Tonight, we write the ending they never saw coming."

Here's that video:

Game 7, which will be played in Oklahoma City, starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

