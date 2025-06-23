Alex Caruso Blamed Three Beers for His Sarcastic Line About Lakers’ Bubble Title
Alex Caruso had 10 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder's Game 7 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night and then during his postgame press conference he had a great line about winning his second NBA title.
Caruso won his first ring with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. That championship came back in 2020 when the NBA held the entire playoffs in the bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando during the pandemic.
The 31-year-old guard seemed to poke fun at that title after Sunday night's win, saying: “Yeah, now I got a real one—now no one can say anything.”
He later took to X to say he was just being sarcastic and that he had enjoyed some beers before making that comment:
Caruso did nothing wrong there, as he was clearly just having a little bit of fun on a night that he'll never forget. The Thunder and their fans should have even more good times in the coming days as they celebrate their well-deserved championship.