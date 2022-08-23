A Comprehensive Guide to the Trail Blazers' Future Draft Picks

With the formidable Damian Lillard at the helm, the Portland Trail Blazers are always in position to make a splash.

But teams are always looking to acquire even more talent, and draft picks are the NBA's currency.

Here is a comprehensive guide to the Blazers' future pick stash:

2024 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Trail Blazers -- 2 Hornets/Timberwolves Multiple 2 Hawks** Skal Labissiere

2025 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal `1 Trail Blazers --

2026 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Trail Blazers --

2027 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Trail Blazers -- 2 Trail Blazers -- 2 Pelicans CJ McCollum

2028 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Trail Blazers -- 2 Trail Blazers --

2029 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Trail Blazers -- 2 Trail Blazers --

2030 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Trail Blazers -- 2 Trail Blazers --

