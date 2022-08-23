Skip to main content

A Comprehensive Guide to the Trail Blazers' Future Draft Picks

A guide to the Portland Trail Blazers cache of future draft picks.

With the formidable Damian Lillard at the helm, the Portland Trail Blazers are always in position to make a splash.

But teams are always looking to acquire even more talent, and draft picks are the NBA's currency.

Here is a comprehensive guide to the Blazers' future pick stash:

2024 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Trail Blazers

--

2

Hornets/Timberwolves

Multiple

2

Hawks**

Skal Labissiere

2025 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

`1

Trail Blazers

--

2026 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Trail Blazers

--

2027 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Trail Blazers

--

2

Trail Blazers

--

2

Pelicans

CJ McCollum

2028 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Trail Blazers

--

2

Trail Blazers

--

2029 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Trail Blazers

--

2

Trail Blazers

--

2030 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Trail Blazers

--

2

Trail Blazers

--

