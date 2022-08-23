A Comprehensive Guide to the Trail Blazers' Future Draft Picks
A guide to the Portland Trail Blazers cache of future draft picks.
With the formidable Damian Lillard at the helm, the Portland Trail Blazers are always in position to make a splash.
But teams are always looking to acquire even more talent, and draft picks are the NBA's currency.
Here is a comprehensive guide to the Blazers' future pick stash:
2024 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Trail Blazers
--
2
Hornets/Timberwolves
Multiple
2
Hawks**
Skal Labissiere
2025 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
`1
Trail Blazers
--
2026 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Trail Blazers
--
2027 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Trail Blazers
--
2
Trail Blazers
--
2
Pelicans
CJ McCollum
2028 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Trail Blazers
--
2
Trail Blazers
--
2029 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Trail Blazers
--
2
Trail Blazers
--
2030 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Trail Blazers
--
2
Trail Blazers
--
