Grizzlies Rookie Continues Hot Streak in Rout of Portland
On draft night 2024, all Memphis Grizzlies fans were keyed in on the team’s No. 9 pick, which eventually became 7-foot-4 behemoth Zach Edey.
And while Edey has had a great start to his NBA career in his own right, forward Jaylen Wells has been demanding attention as likely the top rookie performer in the league so far.
Prior to Sunday’s game against Portland, Wells had already poured on 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, earning his spot in the starting lineup in the process., having started six-straight games.
On Sunday night, Wells continued his hot start to his professional career, adding 16 points on an efficient 5-for-9 shooting, adding three rebounds and an assiss. He finished shooting 50% from beyond the arc in the game on four attempts, finishing as a +28 plus-minus in helping Memphis rout Portland.
Drafted at No. 39, he’s become a vital part of the starting unit, offering a boon of scoring, especially from beyond the arc.
As it stands now, he’d be a shoo-in for the All-Rookie first team, and could be well on his way to earning Rookie of the Year, if enough opportunity presents itself. The team stands to add Demond Bane back soon, with him on a week-to-week designation, which could affect Wells' time. But for now, he's making the most of it.
Wells and the Grizzlies, now sitting at 7-4 and No. 5 in the Western Conference, are back in action against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 9 p.m.
