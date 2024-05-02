2024 NBA Mock Draft: Projections Entering May
Outside of the lottery, which is set to have its order determined in less than two weeks, the majority of draft positioning has been solidified. All 30 teams are focused on the 2024 NBA Draft, whether they're in the playoffs or officially in the offseason. The draft is less than two months away, but boards will continue to fluctuate up until the day of the event.
Between now and the 2024 NBA Draft, prospects meet with teams around the league and have the opportunity to showcase their talent in workouts. Furthermore, the best prospects will get to compete in the combine as another way to increase draft stock. There still isn't a consensus top pick in this class, but there's real depth and opportunities to find value all throughout the first and into the second round this summer.
Leveraging Tankathon to generate our draft order, we take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2024 NBA Mock Draft.
Top Three
1. Detroit Pistons: Alex Sarr (NBL)
2. Washington Wizards: Zaccharie Risacher (INTL)
3. Charlotte Hornets: Matas Buzelis (Ignite)
Early Lottery
4. Portland Trail Blazers: Ron Holland (Ignite)
5. San Antonio Spurs: Nikola Topic (INTL)
6. Toronto Raptors: Stephon Castle (UConn)
7. Memphis Grizzlies: Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)
8. Utah Jazz: Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)
Late Lottery
9. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Donovan Clingan (UConn)
10. Atlanta Hawks: Cody Williams (Colorado)
11. Chicago Bulls: Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)
12. OKC Thunder (via HOU): Yves Missi (Baylor)
13. Sacramento Kings: Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor)
14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GSW): Kyle Filipowski (Duke)
Mid-First Round
15. Miami Heat: Jared McCain (Duke)
16. Philadelphia 76ers: Isaiah Collier (USC)
17. New Orleans Pelicans (via: LAL): Devin Carter (Providence)
18. Orlando Magic: Tidjane Salaun (INTL)
19. Toronto Raptors (via IND): Tyler Smith (Ignite)
20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Kyshawn George (Miami)
Late First Round
21. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOP): Tristan da Silva (Colorado)
22. Phoenix Suns: Zach Edey (Purdue)
23. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL): DaRon Holmes (Dayton)
24. New York Knicks (via DAL): Ryan Dunn (Virginia)
25. New York Knicks: Johnny Furphy (Kansas)
26. Washington Wizards (via LAC): Kel'el Ware (Indiana)
27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Kevin McCullar (Kansas)
28. Denver Nuggets: Dillon Jones (Weber State)
29. Utah Jazz (via OKC): Jaylon Tyson (Cal)
30. Boston Celtics: Izan Almansa (Ignite)
Early Second Round
31. Toronto Raptors (via DET): Ulrich Chomche (INTL)
32. Utah Jazz (via WAS): Bobi Klintman (NBL)
33. Milwaukee Bucks (via POR): Justin Edwards (Kentucky)
34. Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA): Melvin Ajinca (INTL)
35. San Antonio Spurs: Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)
36. Indiana Pacers (via TOR): Milan Momcilovic (Iowa State)
37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM): KJ Simpson (Colorado)
38. New York Knicks (via UTA): Tyler Kolek (Marquette)
39. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN): Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest)
40. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL): Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh)
41. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI): Jamal Shead (Houston)
42. Charlotte Hornets (via HOU): Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)
43. Miami Heat: Payton Sandfort (Iowa)
44. Houston Rockets (via GSW): Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)
45. Sacramento Kings: Ajay Mitchell (UCSB)
Late Second Round
46. LA Clippers (via IND): Wooga Poplar (Miami)
47. Orlando Magic:
48. San Antonio Spurs (via LAL): Adem Bona (UCLA)
49. FORFEITED (PHI)
50. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Kylan Boswell (Arizona)
51. Indiana Pacers (via NOP): PJ Hall (Clemson)
52. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Pelle Larsson (Arizona)
53. Golden State Warriors (via MIL): Trey Alexander (Creighton)
54. Detroit Pistons (via NYK): Jaxson Robinson (BYU)
55. Boston Celtics (via DAL): Johni Broome (Auburn)
56. Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC): Alex Karaban (UConn)
57. Denver Nuggets (via MIN): Tyon Grant-Foster (Grand Canyon)
58. Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC): Pacome Dadiet (INTL)
59. FORFEITED (PHX)
60. Dallas Mavericks (via BOS): Cam Christie (Minnesota)
