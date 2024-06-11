NBA Draft

2024 NBA Mock Draft: Projections Two Weeks Out

Predicting the 2024 NBA Draft results with two weeks until the event.

Draft Digest Staff

Mar 15, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) celebrates after making a three pointer during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 NBA Draft is just over two weeks away, as the NBA Finals are the final major event between now and the true offseason. Teams continue to bring in prospects as they hope to firm up their boards ahead of the draft.

Without a clear top pick, and even more uncertainty in the selections to follow, anything could happen on June 26. There may not be a superstar in this class, but there should be plenty of quality role players.

Let’s take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2024 NBA Mock Draft.

Top Three

Connecticut Huskies guard Stephon Castle (5) drives past Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship, Monday, April 8, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
1. Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher (INTL)

2. Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr (NBL)

3. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Stephon Castle (UConn)

Early Lottery

Apr 13, 2024; Hartford, CT, USA; UConn Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) hold the championship trophy as he arrives at the State Capitol and greeted by fans before teams victory parade. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
4. San Antonio Spurs: Ron Holland (Ignite)

5. Detroit Pistons: Matas Buzelis (Ignite)

6. Charlotte Hornets: (via BKN): Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Donovan Clingan 

8. San Antonio Spurs (via TOR): Nikola Topic (INTL)

Late Lottery

Feb 29, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans guard Isaiah Collier (1) controls the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington State Cougars won 75-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
9. Memphis Grizzlies: Devin Carter (Providence) 

10. Utah Jazz: Tidjane Salaun (INTL)

11. Chicago Bulls: Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)

12. OKC Thunder (via HOU): Cody Williams (Colorado)

13. Sacramento Kings: Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)

14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GSW): Isaiah Collier (USC)

Mid-First Round

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) and Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) fight for a rebound during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship, Monday, April 8, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
15. Miami Heat: Kel'el Ware (Indiana) 

16. Philadelphia 76ers: Jared McCain (Duke)

17. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL): DaRon Holmes (Dayton)

18. Orlando Magic: Tristan da Silva (Colorado)

19. Toronto Raptors (via IND): Zach Edey (Purdue)

20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Kyshawn George (Miami)

Late First Round

Mar 31, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski (30) reacts in the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the finals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airline Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
21. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOP): Tyler Smith (Ignite)

22. Phoenix Suns: Tyler Kolek (Marquette)

23. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL): Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)

24. New York Knicks (via DAL): Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor)

25. New York Knicks: Kyle Filipowski (Duke)

26. Washington Wizards (via LAC): Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh)

27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Johnny Furphy (Kansas)

28. Denver Nuggets: Jaylon Tyson (Cal)

29. Utah Jazz (via OKC): Pacome Dadiet (INTL)

30. Boston Celtics: Yves Missi (Baylor)

Early Second Round

Feb 13, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Blake Hinson (2) controls the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Ryan Dunn (13) defends during the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
31. Toronto Raptors (via DET): Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)

32. Utah Jazz (via WAS): KJ Simpson (Colorado)

33. Milwaukee Bucks (via POR):Kevin McCullar (Kansas)

34. Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA): Ryan Dunn (Virginia)

35. San Antonio Spurs: Justin Edwards (Kentucky)

36. Indiana Pacers (via TOR): Jamal Shead (Houston)

37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM): Dillon Jones (Weber State) 

38. New York Knicks (via UTA): AJ Johnson (NBL)

39. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN): Melvin Ajinca (INTL)

40. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL): Bobi Klintman (NBL)

41. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI): Pelle Larsson (Arizona)

42. Charlotte Hornets (via HOU): Ulrich Chomche (INTL)

43. Miami Heat: Keshad Johnson (Arizona)

44. Houston Rockets (via GSW): Adem Bona (UCLA)

45. Sacramento Kings: Cam Christie (Minnesota)

Late Second Round

Mar 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Harrison Ingram (55) against Michigan State Spartans at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
46. LA Clippers (via IND): Tristen Newton (UConn)

47. Orlando Magic: Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)

48. San Antonio Spurs (via LAL): Jaylen Wells (Washington State)

49. FORFEITED (PHI)

50. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Juan Nunez (INTL)

51. Indiana Pacers (via NOP): PJ Hall (Clemson)

52. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Jonathan Mogbo (San Francisco)

53. Golden State Warriors (via MIL): Jalen Bridges (Baylor) 

54. Detroit Pistons (via NYK): Nikola Djurisic (INTL)

55. Boston Celtics (via DAL): Trey Alexander (Creighton)

56. Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC): Bronny James (USC)

57. Denver Nuggets (via MIN): Ajay Mitchell (UCSB)

58. Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC): Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)

59. FORFEITED (PHX)

60. Dallas Mavericks (via BOS): Enrique Freeman (Akron)

