2024 NBA Mock Draft: Second Round Projections Entering Day Two
It's day two of the NBA Draft, and 28 players will hear their names called this afternoon. From there, undrafted free agents will begin signing contracts with teams and NBA Summer League rosters will be built.
This is the first year in which the second round of the draft is on a separate day from round one, so it will be fascinating to see how teams approach today. Regardless, there's still plenty of quality talent on the board, even with 30 players already being selected.
Let’s take a look at fit and projections for the second round in Draft Digest's updated 2024 NBA Mock Draft for day two.
Early Second Round
31. Toronto Raptors (via DET): Johnny Furphy (Kansas)
32. Utah Jazz (via WAS): KJ Simpson (Colorado)
33. Milwaukee Bucks (via POR): Tyler Kolek (Marquette)
34. Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA): Justin Edwards (Kentucky)
35. San Antonio Spurs: Tyler Smith (Ignite)
36. Indiana Pacers (via TOR): Kyle Filipowski (Duke)
37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM): Kevin McCullar (Kansas)
38. New York Knicks (via UTA): Adem Bona (UCLA)
39. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN): Enrique Freeman (Akron)
40. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL): Cam Christie (Minnesota)
41. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI): Jonathan Mogbo (San Francisco)
42. Charlotte Hornets (via HOU): Ulrich Chomche (INTL)
43. Miami Heat: Keshad Johnson (Arizona)
44. Houston Rockets (via GSW): Jaylen Wells (Washington State)
45. Sacramento Kings: Melvin Ajinca (INTL)
Late Second Round
46. LA Clippers (via IND): Bobi Klintman (NBL)
47. Orlando Magic: Jamal Shead (Houston)
48. San Antonio Spurs (via LAL): Juan Nunez (INTL)
49. FORFEITED (PHI)
50. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)
51. New York Knicks: Isaiah Crawford (Louisiana Tech)
52. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Pelle Larsson (Arizona)
53. Golden State Warriors (via MIL): Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)
54. Detroit Pistons (via NYK): Jalen Bridges (Baylor)
55. Boston Celtics (via DAL): Nikola Djurisic (INTL)
56. Phoenix Suns: Bronny James (USC)
57. Denver Nuggets (via MIN): Tristen Newton (UConn)
58. Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC): PJ Hall (Clemson)
59. FORFEITED (PHX)
60. Dallas Mavericks (via BOS): Ajay Mitchell (UCSB)
