NBA Mock Draft: Two-Round Projections Entering Draft Day

Predicting the 2024 NBA Draft results 12 hours before the event takes place.

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) reaches in on Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) during the Men's NCAA national championship game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 8, 2024.
The 2024 NBA Draft has finally arrived, igniting excitement across the basketball world. Tonight, 30 young athletes will hear their names called, marking the beginning of their professional careers, with 28 more set to follow tomorrow.

This year's draft class, though surrounded by uncertainty, has a chance to deliver a wealth of talent to the league. With numerous trades and overall movement expected tonight, the 2024 NBA Draft is bound to be full of twists and turns. As the clock ticks down, the future of the NBA hangs in the balance, waiting to be shaped by the next generation of players.

Let’s take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2024 NBA Mock Draft.

Top Three

Mar 9, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) shoots a three pointer against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
1. Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher (INTL)

2. Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr (NBL)

3. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)

Early Lottery

Apr 8, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Stephon Castle (5) reacts against the Purdue Boilermakers in the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
4. San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle (UConn)

5. Detroit Pistons: Matas Buzelis (Ignite)

6. Charlotte Hornets: (via BKN): Donovan Clingan (UConn)

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Cody Williams (Colorado)

8. San Antonio Spurs (via TOR): Ron Holland (Ignite)

Late Lottery

Mar 15, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Kel'el Ware (1) reacts during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
9. Memphis Grizzlies: Devin Carter (Providence) 

10. Utah Jazz: Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)

11. Chicago Bulls: Tidjane Salaun (INTL)

12. OKC Thunder (via HOU): DaRon Holmes (Dayton)

13. Sacramento Kings: Kel'el Ware (Indiana) 

14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GSW): Jared McCain (Duke)

Mid-First Round

Colorado Buffaloes forward Tristan da Silva (23) reacts after scoring during NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament game against the Marquette Golden Eagles, Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Marquette Golden Eagles won 81-77.
15. Miami Heat: Isaiah Collier (USC)

16. Philadelphia 76ers: Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)

17. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL): Nikola Topic (INTL)

18. Orlando Magic: Tristan da Silva (Colorado)

19. Toronto Raptors (via IND): Zach Edey (Purdue)

20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Kyshawn George (Miami)

Late First Round

Kansas freshman guard Johnny Furphy (10) looks for a pass over Kansas State senior gaurd Tylor Perry (2) in the first half of the Sunflower Showdown inside Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
21. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOP): Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor)

22. Phoenix Suns: Tyler Kolek (Marquette)

23. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL): Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh)

24. New York Knicks (via DAL): Johnny Furphy (Kansas)

25. New York Knicks: Tyler Smith (Ignite)

26. Washington Wizards (via LAC): Pacome Dadiet (INTL)

27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)

28. Denver Nuggets: Kyle Filipowski (Duke)

29. Utah Jazz (via OKC): Jaylon Tyson (Cal)

30. Boston Celtics: Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)

Early Second Round

Mar 2, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Justin Edwards (1) celebrates during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
31. Toronto Raptors (via DET): Ryan Dunn (Virginia) 

32. Utah Jazz (via WAS): KJ Simpson (Colorado)

33. Milwaukee Bucks (via POR): Yves Missi (Baylor)

34. Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA): Justin Edwards (Kentucky)

35. San Antonio Spurs: AJ Johnson (NBL)

36. Indiana Pacers (via TOR): Jonathan Mogbo (San Francisco)

37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM): Kevin McCullar (Kansas)

38. New York Knicks (via UTA): Adem Bona (UCLA)

39. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN): Enrique Freeman (Akron)

40. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL): Cam Christie (Minnesota)

41. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI): Dillon Jones (Weber State) 

42. Charlotte Hornets (via HOU): Ulrich Chomche (INTL)

43. Miami Heat: Keshad Johnson (Arizona)

44. Houston Rockets (via GSW): Jaylen Wells (Washington State)

45. Sacramento Kings: Melvin Ajinca (INTL)

Late Second Round

Mar 28, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Clemson Tigers center PJ Hall (24) controls the ball against Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (3) in the first half in the semifinals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
46. LA Clippers (via IND): Bobi Klintman (NBL)

47. Orlando Magic: Jamal Shead (Houston)

48. San Antonio Spurs (via LAL): Juan Nunez (INTL)

49. FORFEITED (PHI)

50. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)

51. Indiana Pacers (via NOP): Isaiah Crawford (Louisiana Tech)

52. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Pelle Larsson (Arizona)

53. Golden State Warriors (via MIL): Jalen Bridges (Baylor) 

54. Detroit Pistons (via NYK): Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)

55. Boston Celtics (via DAL): Nikola Djurisic (INTL)

56. Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC): Bronny James (USC)

57. Denver Nuggets (via MIN): Tristen Newton (UConn)

58. Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC): PJ Hall (Clemson)

59. FORFEITED (PHX)

60. Dallas Mavericks (via BOS): Ajay Mitchell (UCSB)

