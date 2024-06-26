NBA Mock Draft: Two-Round Projections Entering Draft Day
- Atlanta Hawks
- Boston Celtics
- Brooklyn Nets
- Charlotte Hornets
- Chicago Bulls
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Dallas Mavericks
- Denver Nuggets
- Detroit Pistons
- Golden State Warriors
- Houston Rockets
- Indiana Pacers
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Miami Heat
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- New Orleans Pelicans
- New York Knicks
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Orlando Magic
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Phoenix Suns
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Sacramento Kings
- San Antonio Spurs
- Toronto Raptors
- Utah Jazz
- Washington Wizards
The 2024 NBA Draft has finally arrived, igniting excitement across the basketball world. Tonight, 30 young athletes will hear their names called, marking the beginning of their professional careers, with 28 more set to follow tomorrow.
This year's draft class, though surrounded by uncertainty, has a chance to deliver a wealth of talent to the league. With numerous trades and overall movement expected tonight, the 2024 NBA Draft is bound to be full of twists and turns. As the clock ticks down, the future of the NBA hangs in the balance, waiting to be shaped by the next generation of players.
Let’s take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2024 NBA Mock Draft.
Top Three
1. Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher (INTL)
2. Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr (NBL)
3. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)
Early Lottery
4. San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle (UConn)
5. Detroit Pistons: Matas Buzelis (Ignite)
6. Charlotte Hornets: (via BKN): Donovan Clingan (UConn)
7. Portland Trail Blazers: Cody Williams (Colorado)
8. San Antonio Spurs (via TOR): Ron Holland (Ignite)
Late Lottery
9. Memphis Grizzlies: Devin Carter (Providence)
10. Utah Jazz: Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)
11. Chicago Bulls: Tidjane Salaun (INTL)
12. OKC Thunder (via HOU): DaRon Holmes (Dayton)
13. Sacramento Kings: Kel'el Ware (Indiana)
14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GSW): Jared McCain (Duke)
Mid-First Round
15. Miami Heat: Isaiah Collier (USC)
16. Philadelphia 76ers: Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)
17. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL): Nikola Topic (INTL)
18. Orlando Magic: Tristan da Silva (Colorado)
19. Toronto Raptors (via IND): Zach Edey (Purdue)
20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Kyshawn George (Miami)
Late First Round
21. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOP): Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor)
22. Phoenix Suns: Tyler Kolek (Marquette)
23. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL): Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh)
24. New York Knicks (via DAL): Johnny Furphy (Kansas)
25. New York Knicks: Tyler Smith (Ignite)
26. Washington Wizards (via LAC): Pacome Dadiet (INTL)
27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)
28. Denver Nuggets: Kyle Filipowski (Duke)
29. Utah Jazz (via OKC): Jaylon Tyson (Cal)
30. Boston Celtics: Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)
Early Second Round
31. Toronto Raptors (via DET): Ryan Dunn (Virginia)
32. Utah Jazz (via WAS): KJ Simpson (Colorado)
33. Milwaukee Bucks (via POR): Yves Missi (Baylor)
34. Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA): Justin Edwards (Kentucky)
35. San Antonio Spurs: AJ Johnson (NBL)
36. Indiana Pacers (via TOR): Jonathan Mogbo (San Francisco)
37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM): Kevin McCullar (Kansas)
38. New York Knicks (via UTA): Adem Bona (UCLA)
39. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN): Enrique Freeman (Akron)
40. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL): Cam Christie (Minnesota)
41. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI): Dillon Jones (Weber State)
42. Charlotte Hornets (via HOU): Ulrich Chomche (INTL)
43. Miami Heat: Keshad Johnson (Arizona)
44. Houston Rockets (via GSW): Jaylen Wells (Washington State)
45. Sacramento Kings: Melvin Ajinca (INTL)
Late Second Round
46. LA Clippers (via IND): Bobi Klintman (NBL)
47. Orlando Magic: Jamal Shead (Houston)
48. San Antonio Spurs (via LAL): Juan Nunez (INTL)
49. FORFEITED (PHI)
50. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)
51. Indiana Pacers (via NOP): Isaiah Crawford (Louisiana Tech)
52. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Pelle Larsson (Arizona)
53. Golden State Warriors (via MIL): Jalen Bridges (Baylor)
54. Detroit Pistons (via NYK): Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)
55. Boston Celtics (via DAL): Nikola Djurisic (INTL)
56. Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC): Bronny James (USC)
57. Denver Nuggets (via MIN): Tristen Newton (UConn)
58. Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC): PJ Hall (Clemson)
59. FORFEITED (PHX)
60. Dallas Mavericks (via BOS): Ajay Mitchell (UCSB)
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.