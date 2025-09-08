2024 First-Round Picks Who Need to Have Solid Showings in Training Camp
The NBA season is still more than a month away, but basketball activies are closer than the league's Oct. 21 tipoff date.
Preseason contests start in early October, as the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers meet in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 2 to began this year's slate. Even before that, though, teams begin training camp on Sept. 29, giving organizations a first-look at how new players and coaches will gel with their squad.
Training camp is also an opportunity for young players to show improvements and potential earn a place in their team's rotation.
Here are three first-round picks from the 2024 class who need to have solid showings in training camp after lackluster rookie campaigns.
Rob Dillingham, Minnesota Timberwolves
As a rookie, Dillingham didn't get much time on the floor, averaging just 10.5 minutes across 49 games and one start.
The No. 8 overall pick from last year's class averaged 4.5 points and two assists per game in his first season with the Timberwolves. After another loss in the Western Conference Finals, it is evident that Minnesota needs another ball-handler alongside Anthony Edwards.
With Mike Conley well past his prime and the rest of the team's roster lacking the playmaking ability the Wolves need next to Edwards, Dillingham is in prime position to take on a bigger role this season if the 6-foot-3 guard impresses during training camp.
Tidjane Salaun, Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets added plenty of new pieces in the draft, meaning Salaun could be overtaken in Charlotte's rotation if he doesn't show improvement in training camp.
After being selected No. 6 overall in the 2024 class, the 6-foot-8 wing averaged 5.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 33% from the field in 2024-25. Salaun has a good frame, and could be a solid wing player if he is able to fill out his offensive skill set.
With Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley and others on the roster, Salaun will need a good performance in training camp if he hopes to play more than 20 minutes per game again this year.
Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets
The No. 3 overall pick in last year's draft, Sheppard didn't get much time on the court in Houston as a rookie.
Sheppard averaged just 12.6 minutes per game across 52 appearances and three starts, tallying 4.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists and shooting 35.1% from the field and 33.8% from deep.
Even though the Rockets desparatly needed perimeter shooters last year, Sheppard couldn't break into the team's rotation. After adding Kevin Durant, Houston should be better from the perimeter, meaning Sheppard will have to show his value elsewhere during training camp to earn time on the floor this season.
