2024 NBA Draft: Breaking Down Dallas Mavericks Draft Class
The Dallas Mavericks made the NBA finals for the first time since 2011 as they were led by superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. This offseason they added four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson in hopes of helping them win an NBA championship. In this year’s draft, they used a late second-round draft pick where they selected an international prospect.
Let’s dive into the selection they made and the summary of their draft.
No. 51: Melvin Ajinca
With their sole pick in the second round of this year’s draft, the Mavs selected Melvin Ajinca out of France. The 6-foot-7 wing is quietly one of the top shooters in this year’s draft and offers legit 3-and-D potential that could really fit next to Doncic’s play style.
He brings great energy and has enticing physical tools that allow him to defend multiple positions effectively. It will probably take some time for him to make a meaningful impact in the NBA, but in a few years, he could be a key rotational piece to a Mavericks squad trying to contend for a championship. In the meantime, he is a draft-and-stash piece who will play overseas next season.
Draft Summary
Although the Mavericks are coming off an incredible finals appearance they drastically improved their roster by adding much-needed shooting and depth via free agency and trade. With their lone draft pick, they got an international talent who isn't quite ready to produce immediately, but that’s fine as they already have proven players with clear roles on the roster.
Dallas is looking long-term with Ajinca and they could certainly use him years down the line. He plays very hard and has a clear role in the NBA so there’s a chance he carves out a role with the Mavericks at some point in his career.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.