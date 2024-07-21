2024 NBA Draft: Breaking Down Detroit Pistons Draft Class
The Detroit Pistons finished this past season with the worst record in the NBA yet they landed the fifth pick in the lottery for yet another year. The Pistons are clearly still in rebuild mode but they have some very good young pieces in Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson and Jaden Ivey. The future is bright but they need to continue to navigate how they can build around Cunningham.
Let’s dive into each selection they made and the summary of their draft.
No. 5: Ron Holland
With the fifth pick in this year’s draft, the Pistons drafted Ron Holland out of the G League. The 6-foot-8 forward was considered a potential number one pick candidate before the start of the season but after a bumpy season, his stock took a bit of a hit. The talented forward is a dynamic slasher and a great finisher around the rim.
He has a very soft touch inside the painted area while also possessing elite explosiveness which allows him to put opposing players on a poster. On the other end, Holland is an elite defensive prospect as he possesses great versatility while playing with very high energy. He has a chance to be the best two-way player out of this draft.
Holland’s feel for the game is quite advanced as he shows real potential to be a secondary creator and playmaker. The most underrated skill he has is his scoring ability as he’s a great advantage creator. In his final eight games of the season, he averaged around 25 points per game. The biggest concern is the outside shooting as he shot 24% from behind the arc in the G League.
No. 37: Bobi Klintman
The Pistons added another forward with their second-round pick as they selected Bobi Klintman out of the NBL. The 6-foot-10 forward will bring much-needed floor spacing ability. At this stage, his best skill is the combination of his size and shooting ability.
Klintman has clean shot mechanics with very good touch. His high and fluid release combined with his size allows him to comfortably shoot over defenders. Outside of the shooting, Klintman has some enticing tools on the defensive end.
He could eventually carve out a role as a 3-and-D forward as he has the shooting ability, fluidity and athleticism. He shows promise on both ends of the floor. Klintman is a bit unpolished but he shows flashes promising creation flashes and is a solid passer. He will need to add strength as he will likely see a lot of minutes at the power forward position, but that will come as he gets older.
Draft Summary
The Pistons are looking to turn things around within the next couple years and adding an elite two-way talent in Holland could definitely help. The major question between the core of Ivey, Thompson, Duren and Holland is the lack of floor spacing. They all likely won’t be able to work together, especially when Cunningham needs as much floor spacing as possible.
It will be very interesting to see what trades or moves the Pistons make to allow their organization to reach its full potential. Klintman could potentially be a very good role player and he adds much-needed floor spacing on a very talented team. It was a very good draft out of the Pistons as they got the best player available with the fifth pick and added a shooter with the second-round need which was a big team need.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.