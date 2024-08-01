2024 NBA Draft: Breaking Down Golden State Warriors Draft Class
The Golden State Warriors will be entering an interesting year. With Klay Thompson departing this offseason as he signed with the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors are looking to continue adding pieces to build around Stephen Curry. The Warriors lacked big man depth this past season so in the draft with their only pick they elected to draft a center.
Let’s dive into the selection they made and the summary of their draft.
No. 52: Quinten Post
With their only pick in the 2024 NBA Draft the Warriors selected Quinten Post out of Boston College. The 7-foot center spent five years in college at Mississippi State and Boston College. He really didn’t get any valuable minutes until he transferred to Boston College where he averaged 17 points per game in his final season.
In his final two seasons in college, he shot over 80% from the free throw line and over 40% from behind the arc. The skilled big man has shown the ability to be a reliable stretch big that can space the floor and bring opposing centers out of the paint which will open up the floor for his superstar Curry.
Outside of being a very good stretch big, Post has a very good feel for the game. He’s a solid passer out of the short roll, high post and low post. His vision at 7-feet is solid and he consistently makes the right read. His defense is a bit concerning and there are valid questions on how he translates to the NBA on that end of the floor, but he could carve out a role similar to Kelly Olynyk.
Draft Summary
The Warriors are looking to continue their hopes of contending for an NBA championship and they still have a solid core of players between Curry, Draymond Green and others. Adding a big man like Post they will get a very good offensive-oriented big man that would fit the Warriors offense perfectly.
Although he’s not quite NBA ready as he has ways to go as a defender, especially out of the pick and roll. You shouldn’t expect him to contribute right away as he needs to tighten up some screws on that end of the floor, but after he spends some time in the G League he could end up being a pivotal role player on the Warriors with his versatile offensive game and good basketball IQ.
Overall the Warriors didn’t really wow anyone in this draft as they only had one draft pick which came in the late second round, but in the grand scheme of things he could end up being a solid role player in the NBA.
