2024 NBA Draft: Breaking Down Orlando Magic Draft Class
The Orlando Magic after years of looking for a good core of guys to build around finally have it with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. The Magic are trending upwards and they had one draft pick in hopes of continuing to get better.
Let’s dive into each selection they made and the summary of their draft.
No. 18: Tristan da Silva
The Magic selected a forward out of Colorado in Tristan da Silva. This past season he averaged 16 points, five rebounds and two assists per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. The Magic already have two German players in Franz and Moritz Wagner so they will be adding a third as Silva was born in Munich, Germany. The 6-foot-9 forward brings impressive shooting ability.
Each year he was in college he improved his shooting at a steady rate and is now one of the top shooting forwards from the 2024 NBA Draft. Silva has a ton of shot versatility and is capable of making tough shots off the dribble and movement. An underrated part of his game is his passing ability. Silva has a very good feel for the game with some solid court vision to find open teammates in the half-court.
He’s a good defender that can guard multiple positions very effectively at 6-foot-9 which allows him to serve as a 3-and-D role player in the NBA. Silva doesn’t quite have an elite skill that stands out but he’s very good or well rounded in so many different areas. The biggest area of concern for him is that he has some athletic limitations. He’s not overly quick and lacks explosiveness. It would be shocking if Silva doesn’t at minimum end up as a solid role player off the bench.
Draft Summary
The Magic as stated above only had one pick and they focused on improving their forward depth by drafting Silva and he will certainly be coming off the bench next to Jonathan Isaac as they will fill out the forward depth. The 6-foot-9 prospect has a clear role in the league as a 3-and-D versatile forward that has shot versatility, defensive versatility and solid passing chops.
He should be a very good complementary piece next to Banchero and Wagner which is important for the Magic as they are looking to take that next step as a franchise in hopes of soon contending for a championship. With landing Silva the Magic got one of the best fits available and arguably one of the top prospects remaining when they selected him at 18. Overall Orlando fans should be feeling good about their selection as he can make an immediate impact right away and still fit long term.
