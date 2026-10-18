2026 First-Round NBA Draft Picks Who Could See Time in the G League

With the modern state of teambuilding in the NBA, many squads are looking for immediate production from their first-round picks.

While most players picked in the first round are early contirubtors or replacement players, there are still a few top picks who pay their dues in the G League.

Here's a look at three first-round picks from the 2026 class who could spend time in the G League this year.

Allen Graves, Toronto Raptors

After two seasons at Santa Clara, Graves was selected with the No. 19 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Graves took a redshirt year during the 2024-25 season before stepping into the Broncos' rotation in 2025-26. As a redshirt freshman, Graves averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 51.2% from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range.

After starting just four NCAA games across two seasons at a mid-major program, though, the 6-foot-8 forward would likely benefit from time in the G League. With the Raptors 905, Graves would get more reps than he would with Toronto, allowing the first-round pick to develop his skill set.

Additionally, the Raptors will likely be one of the Eastern Conference's top teams and won't have opportunities to let Graves play through and learn from his mistakes early on.

Karim Lopez, Memphis Grizzlies

A raw, 19-year-old prospect, Lopez may need time in the G League to adjust to the level of play in the NBA.

Hailing from the NBL, Lopez has played against professionals before, but still needs time on the court to continue imrpoving and reach his full potential. Even though Memphis may not be a playoff team in 2026-27, the team still has a handful of solid young players on the roster, which could make it difficult for Lopez to get on the floor early in his career.

As a result, the No. 21 pick could spend part of his debut season with the Grizzlies' G League affiliate.

One of the 2026 NBA Draft's most polarizing "stay or go" decisions, Peat was selected with the No. 30 pick after one season at Arizona.

The former five-star recruit averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 52.8% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc on 0.6 attempts per game with the Wildcats.

Peat's shooting struggles caused him to slide in the draft, and on a team that reached the playoffs in 2026, the 19-year-old may need time to develop as a shooter before getting on the floor.

Khaman Maluach, a top-10 pick by Phoenix in the 2025 NBA Draft, spent notable time in the G Leauge during his rookie season.