Young Players, Future Draft Picks Sent Out in Recent NBA Trade

The 2026-27 NBA season is around a month away, but there is still action around the league leading up to the start of the preseason.

After a quiet offseason, the New Orleans Pelicans agreed to send Jordan Hawkins, Micah Peavy, a future second-round pick and a future second-round pick swap to the Memphis Grizzlies in return for AJ Johnson and Taj Gibson, according to a report from Shams Charania.

Bobby Marks noted that the deal helps New Orleans save $5.7 million, which will clear enough salary cap space to sign Bennedict Mathurin. The Athletic's Will Guillory also reported that the Pelicans plan to waive Gibson before the upcoming campaign.

Hawkins was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but hasn't found a consistent role in the NBA yet.

Peavy was the No. 40 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and averaged 4.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and an assist while shooting 38.5% from the field and 25.9% from 3-point range in 15 minutes per game across 61 appearances and four starts.

After starting their careers in New Orleans, Peavy and Hawkins will get a new opportunity in Memphis alongside a young roster that is still in the process of rebuilding after trading Ja Morant over the summer and drafting Cameron Boozer at No. 3 overall.

While neither player has shown much yet in the NBA, a change of scenery could be what Peavy and Hawkins need to jumpstart their professional careers. In college, Peavy was a versatile wing player who's size and skill set allowed him to fill multiple roles.

Hawkins, on the other hand, was a sharpshooter during his time at Connecticut, shooting 38.8% from 3-point range on 7.6 attempts per game while helping the Huskies to a national championship. In the NBA, though, Hawkins hasn't enjoyed the same production from beyond the arc.

Johnson, who will join the Pelicans' roster for training camp, has already been traded multiple times in his career after being selected with the No. 23 pick in the 2024 draft. In 48 games with the Wizards and Mavericks in 2025-26, Johnson averaged 3.3 points, 1.1 rebounds and an assist per game while shooting 32.4% from the field and 21.1% from deep.

After stops in Dallas, Washington and Milwaukee, Johnson will look to maintain a place in the NBA with New Orleans. With a strong training camp, the 21-year-old could land a spot on the Pelicans roster.