Top Rookie Performances from Final Day of NBA Preseason

Here's a look at the top rookie performances from final day of the NBA Preseason.

Darius Acuff Jr., Sacramento Kings

The No. 7 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft notched 13 points, two assists, a rebound, two turnovers and a block while shooting 5-of-12 from the field, 1-of-2 from deep and 2-of-4 from the free throw line.

Christian Anderson, Charlotte Hornets

The No. 18 pick finished with 15 points, six assists, two rebounds, four turnovers and a steal while shooting 3-of-7 from the field, 1-of-2 from 3-point range and 8-of-9 from the free throw line.

Trevon Brazile, Denver Nuggets

The No. 35 pick accumulated 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, two blocks and two turnovers while shooting 5-of-7 from the field, 2-of-3 from deep and 0-of-3 from the free throw line.

Nimari Burnett, Toronto Raptors

The undrafted free agent chipped in 17 points, five rebounds, an assist, two steals, two blocks and two turnovers while shooting 4-of-8 from the field, 3-of-6 from beyond the arc and 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

Brayden Burries, Milwaukee Bucks

The No. 10 pick tallied 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a turnover while shooting 6-of-11 from the field, 0-of-4 from 3-point range and 2-of-3 from the free throw line.

Chris Cenac Jr., Boston Celtics

The No. 27 pick logged 12 points, eight rebounds, an assist, a steal, a block and a turnover while shooting 6-of-10 from the field and 0-of-2 from beyond the arc.

Ryan Conwell, Miami Heat

The No. 37 pick scored a team-high 21 points, adding seven assists, a rebound, a steal and four turnovers while shooting 9-of-17 from the field and 3-of-7 from deep.

AJ Dybantsa, Washington Wizards

The top pick tallied 12 points, two rebounds, a turnover and a block while shooting 4-of-8 from the field, 1-of-3 from 3-point range and 3-of-4 from the free throw line.

Isaiah Evans, Minnesota Timberwolves

The No. 33 pick totaled 21 points, three assists, two rebounds and a turnover while shooting 6-of-13 from the field, 5-of-10 from beyond the arc and 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

The No. 8 pick totaled 10 points, six assists, four rebounds and a steal while shooting 2-of-6 from the field, 2-of-4 from 3-point range and 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie, San Antonio Spurs

The No. 42 pick totaled 11 points, an assist and a block, shooting 3-of-6 from the field, 3-of-4 from deep and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Keba Keita, Indiana Pacers

The undrafted free agent notched 10 points, six rebounds, a block and two turnovers while shooting 5-of-5 from the field.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors

The No. 11 pick accumulated 17 points, five assists, four rebounds, a turnover, two steals and a block while shooting 6-of-9 from the field, 2-of-3 from deep and 3-of-5 from the free throw line.

Ebuka Okorie, Detroit Pistons

The No. 17 pick racked up 14 points, an assist and a steal, shooting 4-of-4 from the field, 1-of-1 from beyond the arc and 5-of-6 from the free throw line in nine minutes.

Labaron Philon Jr., Philadelphia 76ers

The No. 22 pick accounted for 11 points, five assists, a rebound and two turnovers while shooting 4-of-9 from the field, 1-of-3 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Hannes Steinbach, Charlotte Hornets

The No. 14 pick scored a game-high 19 points, adding 10 rebounds, two turnovers and three steals while shooting 7-of-9 from the field and 5-of-5 from the free throw line.

Milos Uzan, Boston Celtics

The undrafted free agent finished with 14 points, two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a turnover while shooting 4-of-9 from the field, 2-of-5 from beyond the arc and 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

Caleb Wilson, Chicago Bulls

The No. 4 pick turned in 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two turnovers and two blocks while shooting 7-of-15 from the field and 2-of-5 from deep.