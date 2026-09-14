OKC Thunder Sign 2026 Undrafted Free Agent to Exhibit-10 Contract

As the NBA season approaches, teams around the league are still making a few roster adjustments ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

With the upcoming season looming, teams have started to finalize their rosters, including fringe spots within the organization.

The Denver Nuggets recently inked 2026 second-round pick Bryce Hopkins to a two-way deal, while the Houston Rockets signed 2026 G League Rookie of the Year Sean Pedulla to a similar contract.

The Pelicans and Grizzlies even agreed on a trade that saw young players and future draft picks sent out.

On Friday, Sept. 11, the Atlanta Hawks made a roster move, trimming down the team by waiving former lottery pick Devin Carter, according to a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

A few days later the Oklahoma City Thunder made a transaction of their own, signing undrafted free agent rookie Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit-10 contract.

The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed center Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit-10 contract. He appeared in 118 games (91 starts) during his collegiate career between Santa Clara and Ohio State with averages of 9.7 points on 52.9% shooting, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 20.6 minutes.… — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) September 14, 2026

After three seasons at Santa Clara and a year at Ohio State, Tilly went undrafted in the 2026 class before playing on the Thunder's Summer League team. As a senior with the Buckeyes, OKC's newest signee averaged 11 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 23.2% from 3-point range.

Across six games in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, Tilly averaged six points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 53.1% from the field. The veteran big man didn't produce eye-popping stats, but still showcased his talents with a few solid plays, including a highlight dunk.

At 23-years-old, Tilly has the chance to land within a solid Thunder orgnization that has helped other undrafted big men earn standard contracts in recent years. Branden Carlson signed with OKC as a UDFA and inked a deal with Portland over the offseason, while Malevy Leons, who also signed with the Thunder as a UDFA, signed a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors in Dec. 2025.

Tilly could follow a similar path with a strong rookie season in 2026-27 and will likely spend most of his time in the G League.

If Tilly plays well with the OKC Blue, he could earn a two-way contract or a standard roster spot for Oklahoma City. The Thunder currently have 14 players on the roster and still have room to add another standard contract.

It seems unlikely that Tilly fills that spot, but if one of OKC's two-way players earns a spot on the team's 15-man roster, the rookie big man could take a two-way spot.