76ers' Jared McCain Out With Torn Meniscus
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain will be out indefinitely with a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee. McCain, the 16th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, will undergo surgery.
According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, McCain informed the 76ers staff of left knee soreness following last night's 121-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers. McCain then underwent an MRI, which revealed the tear in his left knee.
McCain has been at the top of the NBA's Rookie of the Year ladder for some time and has started in eight of his 23 games played for Philadelphia. The rookie out of Duke was averaging 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 46.0% shooting from the field and 38.3% from three. In what has been a down season for Philadelphia relative to expectations, he's been a bright spot and has looked like a cornerstone piece.
No timetable has been given for McCain's return, but he is out indefinitely. The 20-year-old surprised everyone with his effective scoring to start the season for the 76ers. He isn't the only Sixer dealing with an injury, as this team continues to struggle to stay healthy. Regardless, his longterm outlook in the NBA is a positive one and he will be able to continue his great early start to a career in the future.
