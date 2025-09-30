76ers’ Rookie Impressing Ahead of Debut Season
The first two picks of the 2025 NBA Draft were essentially written in stone before they were even made. Cooper Flagg was all but a Maverick, and Dylan Harper a Spur.
That meant the Philadelphia 76ers were faced with the first true decision of the draft, and they had options. Ace Bailey offered a bouncy jump-shooter, Kon Knueppel a connective, big-bodied wing, and plenty more.
The 76ers ultimately went with Baylor hybrid VJ Edgecombe, a decision most experts didn’t fault them for considering his strong amalgamation of game-breaking skills.
A one-and-done freshman, Edgecombe came into the '25 draft cycle as one of the more hyped prospects, and lived up to it in his lone season with the Bears. He helped Scott Drew's squad to another NCAA Tournament berth, eventually helping them to win a game in March.
Now, he's likely the most anticipated 76er in some time.
If preseason training camp clips (usually to be taken with a grain of salt) are any indication, Philadelphia's decision seems to be working out.
Edgecombe has been seen looking the part of a savvy NBA scorer, taking it to a few seasons players, including one-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey. While Edgecombe’s draft case was largely build around his athleticism and defensive tenacity, his offensive skills are on full display in the clips.
Edgecombe has already shown he can hang at the professional level in some capacity, going for 28 points on 50% shooting, with 10 rebounds and four assists in his Summer League debut.
It’s currently not known what his offensive role will be, but he’s sure to stand out in one way or another. At Baylor, he averaged 15.0 points on 44% shooting, slashing, cutting, getting out in transition, and hitting threes at a fine rate at 34% from beyond the arc.
With an established core of Maxey, Joel Embiid, Paul George and more, Edgecombe will likely have to gap-fill early in his career. But if he continues to impress into preseason and beyond, he could earn opportunity sooner rather than later. Regardless, the 76ers will be looking to return to their status atop the Eastern Conference after a dissapointing 2024-25 campaign.
The 76ers open up their preseason slate with a bout against the Knicks on Thursday, Oct. 2. They'll then tip off their regular season against Celtics on Oct. 22. Edgecombe is a full go after suffering a thumb injury at Summer League.