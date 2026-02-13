Second-Round Pick Helps Suns' G League Team to Victory on Thursday

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the NBA's surprise teams this season.

Following the Kevin Durant trade, the Suns are having more success than the team did in 2024-25. Currently, Phoenix holds the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference with a 32-23 record. Even after losing a perennial All-Star, one of the picks that Jordan Ott and company recieved in the deal became Khaman Maluach, who hasn't broken into the team's rotation yet.

Another piece of the trade, Jalen Green, has dealt with injuries and only played seven games. Despite those factors, Phoenix is firmly in the playoff picture due to a other players having breakout campaigns.

Of course, observers expected Devin Booker to perform well, but Dillon Brooks has also starred for the Suns. Alongside the two aforementioned players, third-year undrafted point guard Collin Gillespie has developed into a solid role player.

Phoenix could have a few more players who are ready to develop in the coming seasons with a trio of rookies from the 2025 NBA Draft. In addition to Maluach, the Suns selected Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea in the second round.

None of the aforementioned trio has yet to play siginificant games at the NBA level, but Fleming has played 30 games with Phoenix, more than Brea and Maluach combined. On Thursday night, though, Brea had a strong performance in the G League to help the Valley Suns to a narrow victory.

The 23-year-old finished with 17 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal and zero turnovers while shooting 6-of-12 from the field, 3-of-8 from deep and 2-of-2 from the line. Brea finished as a +10 in the box score in the Suns' 123-120 win against the Salt Lake City Stars.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 215, the former Dayton and Kentucky wing could be an intriguing option for Phoenix if he can consistently knock down shots. Brea shot 49.8 and 43.5% from 3-point range on more than 8 attempts per game during his final two collegiate seasons, but has struggled in the G League.

This year, the No. 41 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is averaging 14 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 37.5% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc in 14 G League games.

For Salt Lake City, undrafted rookie Matthew Cleveland shined, tallying 25 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and a block. Cleveland shot 9-of-14 from the field, 1-of-5 from beyond the arc and 4-of-5 from the charity stripe.

