Nets’ Rookie Issues Strong Performance From Starting Lineup
Surprisingly, Ben Saraf was the only of the Brooklyn Nets’ record five first-round prospects to start in the team’s preseason opener.
At the 2025 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets gambled on five different prospects, mostly aiming high in drafting developmental projects.
Saraf, a guard-slash-wing who made his name for Ratiopharm Ulm of Bundesliga, was taken third between the five. But one could argue he’s the most NBA-ready of the bunch given his affinity for handling the rock and play-making with efficiency.
In then team’s preseason bout versus Hapoel Jerusalem, Saraf showed just that, scoring nine points and adding six assists with just one turnover in starting next to Michael Porter Jr., Nic Claxton, Terrance Mann and Cam Thomas.
Saraf fouled five times, pointing to some needed refinement on defense, but otherwise saw a stellar debut to his NBA career.
He's certain to earn playing time for the Nets this season, just as the team's entire crop of rookies will. The team is projected to finish low in the Eastern Conference, again vying for a top draft pick, this time in the loaded 2026 NBA Draft. Saraf is just one of a few handling bets the team took, hoping to land a future star.
Brooklyn crushed Hapoel Jerusalem, 123-88, cruising to a win behind double digit scoring from Porter, Claxton, Mann and Clowney off the bench.
Egor Demin assuredly would’ve earned a starting spot for the Nets, having been drafted with the team’s highest pick at No. 8, but he’s working through a recently-suffered plantar fascia tear. Drake Powell, the team’s No. 19 overall pick, is also working his way back from injury.
Danny Wolf and Nolan Traore were the other Net rookies to makd their debut, and they both did interesting things in the bout with Hapoel Jerusalem.
Traore has perhaps the best chance at blossoming further given his role as a shifty guard. He scored seven points on 2-for-6 shooting, connecting on just one of his three triples. He was able to add two rebounds and assists apiece, finishing with a +10 plus-minus off the bench.
Wolf was similarly impactful, adding five points, four rebounds and three assists with his perimeter oriented game at 7-foot.
The Nets are back in action with a bout agains the Phoenix Suns at 7 a.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 10. They’ll kick off their 2025-26 regular season with a bout against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 22.