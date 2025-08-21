Can Jase Richardson Make Orlando's Playoff Rotation?
The Orlando Magic have been first-round playoff exits for the past two seasons, falling in seven games to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2024, and five games to the Boston Celtics in 2025. Despite being talented, the young core built around former No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and his runningmate Franz Wagner haven't been able to get over the hump yet.
But perhaps 2026 is the year it all changes.
As many Eastern Conference contenders struggle with injuries, or roster tear-downs, the path to reaching the NBA Finals isn't as murky as previous seasons. Teams like the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics appear to be out of the title picture, while teams like the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic are fully committing to the championship push.
Last season, the Magic's playoff rotation consisted of 10 players to play at least 9 minutes per game across the five game series.
Paolo Banchero - 39.4 minutes per game
Franz Wagner - 39
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - 32.6
Wendell Carter Jr. - 32.4
Cory Joseph - 24.8
Anthony Black - 17.8
Gary Harris - 16.6
Jonathan Isaac - 13.8
Cole Anthony - 10.2
Caleb Houston - 9.4
Since then, Orlando has parted ways with Caldwell-Pope, Joseph, Harris, Anthony and Houston –– presumably opening five spots in the playoff rotation. Desmond Bane –– the Magic's splash addition of the offseason –– will certainly take a large chunk of those minutes, as he's thrived in previous playoff settings.
Veterans Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner will be returning from injury, and will also contribute minutes to the playoff rotation.
That leaves approximately two more spots to fill, should the Magic keep a 10-man rotation for the 2026 playoffs. Looking down the list, the top contenders for those last spots are veteran center Goga Bidatze and guard Tyus Jones, second-year forward Tristan Da Silva, and rookies Jase Richardson and Noah Penda.
After the Magic selected Richardson with the No. 25 pick, it seemed as if he'd be tasked with operating as the backup point guard. He'd done so for stints in his freshman season at Michigan State, but certainly wasn't a full time floor general. However, his secure instincts and comfortability with the ball in his hands made Richardson an enticing option at the backup point.
However, Orlando signed veteran point guard Tyus Jones to be a table-setter for the team, potentially blocking Richardson's path. As Black appears to be a lock for one of the backup guard spots, the second spot is shaping up to be a battle between Richardson and Jones. So what's the case for Richardson to make the rotation?
Most importantly, Richardson is a more dynamic player than Jones –– on both sides of the ball. Richardson can operate without the ball in his hands at a much more effective level than Jones, as the Michigan State product can cut to the rim or relocate around the perimeter for an open three with ease. He's also a stronger driver, who's got a more versatile package around and occasionally above the rim.
Jones is more of the traditional floor general, who needs the ball in his hands to be fully effective. While there may be specific scenarios for that, he's not as seamless of a fit next to Banchero and Wagner like Richardson projects to be.
If Richardson can maintain his knockdown 3-point shooting as a near 40-percent shooter, he's a smart and capable plug-and-play for Orlando's playoff rotation as the team hunts for its first title.