Charlotte Hornets Could Start Multiple Rookies
The Charlotte Hornets have lived in the middle ground of the NBA in recent years, failing to win more than 45 games for the last decade.
In the last three seasons, at least, the team has been able to land top draft picks in the form of sub-30-win seasons. And that continued with Charlotte grabbing talented Duke wing Kon Knueppel at No. 4 in the 2025 NBA Draft. Additionally, the team was able to further fill out its roster with forward Liam McNeeley, wing Sion James and center Ryan Kalkbrenner.
The Hornets were deemed winners of the draft by plenty of the top experts, having nabbed a high-level prospect up top, and multiple others capable of providing impactful NBA minutes.
Now the team is tasked with assimilating the group into its current core of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and more, which certainly won’t be easy. Though some might be talented enough to hit the ground running.
Knueppel should be the fastest of the group, having done that exactly for Duke last season in making the Final Four alongside Cooper Flagg and Khaman Malauch. At 6-foot-5, he makes up for a lack of height on the wing with his big-bodied frame, and has premier feel for the game that should see him meld into a variety of lineups.
Ball and Miller will remain the team’s focal point moving forward, but Knueppel should be able to slip in right between positionally for a strong one-two-three punch with added 3-point shooting, connective passing and more.
On the flip side is Kalkbrenner, who may not necessarily be ready to frequent a starting lineup, but might be expected to with a lack of center depth in Charlotte. He was a five-year player for Creighton — experience that might aid his jump to the NBA — using his lumbering frame to create easy offense and stand in the way on defense.
With the Hornets, Kalkbrenner will be expected to do the same. His frame should help him see early success in some capacity, though bigger, faster and stronger opposition will be a tough adjustment in the frontcourt.
Still, with just Mason Plumlee and Moussa Diabate currently penciled in at center on the depth chart, opportunity will be there for Kalkbrenner.
McNeeley and James will likely be used more seldomly, although the former saw a few blistering Summer League performances where he showed off his overall game. Still, they’ll likely gap-fill on the wing in the interim.
Charlotte’s success in the East could very well rely on just how fast the team’s rookies get up to speed. If Knueppel and Kalkbrenner can make a Day 1 impact — and the rest of the team’s development continues its upward trajectory — there’s a chance they can contend in a conference set to lose a few competitive teams due to injury.