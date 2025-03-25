Rookie Matas Buzelis Quietly Thriving for Bulls
Heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, per various experts, many prepared for the fall of G League Ignite forward Ron Holland.
Having seen a topsy-turvy season with the Ignite, and given his various offensive limitations, several anticipated Holland to slide on draft night. Instead, Holland’s slide was stopped at No. 5 by the Pistons, and it was instead Ignite forward Matas Buzelis that fell deep into the lottery to the Bulls.
At around 6-foot-10, many teams were likely scared off by Buzelis’ similarly potentially limiting offense and spotty defense. But basketball fans world-wide are now seeing why the former Sunrise Christian prospect was well worth the swing, and why Chicago did just that with the No. 11 pick.
Initially, as expected, Buzelis got off to a slow start with the Bulls. Seeing limited playing time and doing little with what he got. But as the season has worn on, he’s slowly ramped up his production.
In 24 games prior to Monday’s, Buzelis has averaged a much-improved 12.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks while shooting 49% overall across 26 minutes per game. More than worthy numebrs for any rookie stretch.
His magnum opus came against the Lakers on Saturday, where he poured on a blistering 31 points on 12-for-18 shooting, with two rebounds, one assist and one steal. He did near-everything, showing off a variety of star-level moves that propelled himself to a noteworthy performance.
Buzelis' play has gone somewhat under the radar of the other high-profile rookies, but he's shown one of the higher ceilings in the league amongst newbies.
In a big win over Denver Monday, he was again solid, playing 24 minutes from the starting lineup, adding 10 points with two triples, four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal. Overall, the team coasted to a 10-point win over the Nuggets.
At just 20, Buzelis still has several years to develop into a unique, two-way forward for the Bulls. He was essentially the first piece of their rebuild being draft just last year, but it certainly a massive part of it.